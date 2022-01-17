SKIN MEDISPA JOINS THE FUNCTIONALAB GROUP

Further strengthens its presence in the Ontario market and expands in Northern Ontario

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Functionalab Group and Dermapure Group are pleased to announce that SKIN Medispa and its experienced and knowledgeable team have joined its growing network of premier aesthetic clinics operating under the Dermapure and Project Skin MD® brands. Founded by Julie Barr and under the medical direction of Dr. Scott Barr, a nationally recognized plastic surgeon, SKIN Medispa is recognized as a leading and innovative aesthetic non-surgical clinic and is affiliated to Barr Plastic Surgery and Sudbury Vein Clinic. Established in Sudbury for more than 15 years, SKIN Medispa has built an enviable reputation and enables the Group to expand its coverage to Northern Ontario.

Mrs Barr, founder and director of SKIN Medispa, and Dr. Barr, as medical director, join the Group with enthusiasm as they share the same value of patient experience and standard of care as well as a culture of putting people first. Under the leadership of Mrs Barr, SKIN Medispa has become the clinic of choice in Sudbury and Northern Ontario. Dr. Barr is a Royal College certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon in Sudbury who has performed thousands of medical cosmetics procedures on patients from Ontario and other parts of Canada. His understanding of the art of combining symmetry, balance, and the unique characteristics of each individual allows him to create natural and wonderful results for his patients.

"We feel privileged that Julie and Scott have decided to join our Group. As brand developers, we recognize the value of what they have built and the strong alignment with our positioning and philosophy. We share the same passion for the medical aesthetic industry and a strong desire to always elevate patients' experience and achieve the highest standard of care. This partnership continues to position us as a leader in the Canadian market," says Francis Maheu, CEO and Co-Founder of the Functionalab Group.

"It is a great opportunity to join the Functionalab Group. We see them as the best partners in the medical aesthetic industry, not only because of their recognized leadership and track record, but also because of their culture and passion about creating beautiful aesthetic outcomes and exceptional client experiences," explain Mrs Julie and Dr. Scott Barr.

"We look forward to working with Julie, Scott and their team to continue growing SKIN Medispa and further reinforce our position in the industry," said Marilyne Gagné, President of the Clinic Divisions and Founder of Dermapure.

About the Functionalab Group

The Functionalab Group is a brand developer in the beauty sector that focuses on the most promising segments: the professional sector with the Dermapure, Project Skin MD, and Functionalab brands and the dermo-cosmetic market with Jouviance. With its focus on two distinct distribution networks, the Functionalab Group brings the innovation and know-how of each of the professional and retail markets to the consumer:

Dermapure and Project Skin MD collectively represent a leading network of medical-aesthetic clinics specializing in non-surgical rejuvenation. They combine state-of-the-art non-invasive technologies with Functionalab professional skincare to prevent and correct the signs of aging and SkinCeuticals skincare.

Developed by a dermatologist, Jouviance is a Canadian dermo-cosmetic brand that is distributed in more than 3,500 outlets in Canada , at CVS Pharmacies in the United States and in Asia.

Functionalab Group has been ranked as one of Canada's top fastest-growing companies by GROWTH LIST for five consecutive years, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 and was a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Grand Prix in 2016.

