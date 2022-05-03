Skills Development Fund Set to Provide Tuition-Free Training Opportunities for Aspiring Personal Support Workers in Southwestern Ontario

Skills Development Fund to Provide Tuition-Free Training at Westervelt College to Aspiring Personal Support Workers Tweet this

"Our government has committed $4.9 billion to hire over 27,000 long-term care staff over the next four years," said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. "To get it done, we're investing in tuition-free training like the one here at Westervelt College, in partnership with the Ones We Love, which will prepare young people for meaningful careers in the industry."

"In Honour of the Ones We Love and Westervelt College are pleased to be working with Minister McNaughton on this important initiative. This partnership will help provide much needed skills across Ontario to support many individuals within our communities, as well as our Healthcare system", says Don Thibert, President and CEO of Westervelt College.

Interested candidates are encouraged to contact a Westervelt representative at Westervelt.ca or by phone at 1-866-248-6640 to learn more about the program and qualifications. For more information about Westervelt's Personal Support Worker program, please visit https://www.westervelt.ca/program/personal-support-worker/.

BACKGROUND

In Honour of the Ones We Love Inc. is a charitable organization, founded in 1997, supporting patients with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and disabilities in Windsor/Essex County. In Honour's mission is to create awareness and ensure that patients and their families have access to the best medical treatment with state-of-the art equipment and expertise when dealing with their diagnosis and treatment. For more information visit www.InHonour.ca.

Westervelt College is one of the oldest colleges in Canada – having first opened their doors in 1885 in London, Ontario, and has trained more than 100,000 students over its 137-year history. Program offerings span Healthcare, Human Services, Business, Film & Tech, and Law & Security with its footprint in London, Kitchener, Brantford and Windsor. Through the years, a lot has changed and evolved, but the college's dedication to students and community remains the same. Westervelt offers assistance to students at every step of their educational journey. From career counselling to developing a financial package, from personalized instruction to one-on-one graduate employment services, their staff and instructors are committed to student success. For more information visit www.westervelt.ca.

SOURCE Westervelt College

For further information: Media Contact: Anita Imperioli, (519) 791-8633, [email protected]; Don Thibert, (519) 551-7199, [email protected]