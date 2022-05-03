Skills Development Fund Set to Provide Tuition-Free Training Opportunities for Aspiring Personal Support Workers in Southwestern Ontario
May 03, 2022, 08:25 ET
LONDON, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - On March 14, 2022, In Honour of the Ones we Love in partnership with Westervelt College entered into an agreement with the Province of Ontario to train 200 personal support workers through the Skills Development Fund. This initiative is part of the province's additional $200 million financial support towards SDF to provide free training to job seekers, which will help address the shortage of PSWs in the province.
Westervelt College's Personal Support Worker program prepares individuals to care for, provide support services, assist in activities of daily living and enhance the lives of clients' families, the elderly, those in need of specialized care and individuals with physical limitations. This type of training aligns perfectly with the mission and purpose of In Honour of the Ones We Love: "Our purpose is to make a difference for our loved ones and ensure their healthcare journey is made with dignity and respect!"
"Our government has committed $4.9 billion to hire over 27,000 long-term care staff over the next four years," said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. "To get it done, we're investing in tuition-free training like the one here at Westervelt College, in partnership with the Ones We Love, which will prepare young people for meaningful careers in the industry."
"In Honour of the Ones We Love and Westervelt College are pleased to be working with Minister McNaughton on this important initiative. This partnership will help provide much needed skills across Ontario to support many individuals within our communities, as well as our Healthcare system", says Don Thibert, President and CEO of Westervelt College.
Interested candidates are encouraged to contact a Westervelt representative at Westervelt.ca or by phone at 1-866-248-6640 to learn more about the program and qualifications. For more information about Westervelt's Personal Support Worker program, please visit https://www.westervelt.ca/program/personal-support-worker/.
BACKGROUND
In Honour of the Ones We Love Inc. is a charitable organization, founded in 1997, supporting patients with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and disabilities in Windsor/Essex County. In Honour's mission is to create awareness and ensure that patients and their families have access to the best medical treatment with state-of-the art equipment and expertise when dealing with their diagnosis and treatment. For more information visit www.InHonour.ca.
Westervelt College is one of the oldest colleges in Canada – having first opened their doors in 1885 in London, Ontario, and has trained more than 100,000 students over its 137-year history. Program offerings span Healthcare, Human Services, Business, Film & Tech, and Law & Security with its footprint in London, Kitchener, Brantford and Windsor. Through the years, a lot has changed and evolved, but the college's dedication to students and community remains the same. Westervelt offers assistance to students at every step of their educational journey. From career counselling to developing a financial package, from personalized instruction to one-on-one graduate employment services, their staff and instructors are committed to student success. For more information visit www.westervelt.ca.
