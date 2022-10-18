Skilled Trades Ontario launches 'Opportunity in every skill' brand

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Skilled Trades Ontario, the province's new agency responsible for skilled trades certification, unveiled its official branding.

Skilled Trades Ontario revealed its new logo and tagline during a joint launch event with Melissa Young, CEO and Registrar of Skilled Trades Ontario and Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development at Oriole Landscaping in Toronto.

The logo's four coloured pillars represent the diversity of Ontario's skilled trades and the many career opportunities they offer. The pillars also reach forward to a bright future for the skilled trades.

The tagline, "Opportunity in every skill" refers to the over 140 career paths available in the skilled trades.

"We're working to show people that there is a skilled trade for nearly every passion," said Melissa Young, CEO/Registrar of Skilled Trades Ontario. "That means correcting misconceptions and promoting the many rewarding career opportunities in the skilled trades. We hope our brand will inspire current and future trades professionals as we work to make Ontario known as the place where skilled trades professionals thrive."

In the coming weeks, Skilled Trades Ontario and the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development will be hosting a series of career fairs across the province, aimed at promoting careers in the skilled trades to young people and parents. This tour will include stops in Mississauga, London, Sudbury, Ottawa and Thunder Bay.

"Ontario is facing the largest labour shortage in a generation, which means when you have a job in the skilled trades, you have a job for life," said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. "Our government launched STO to bring the skilled trades and apprenticeship system into the 21st century and prepare the next generation for meaningful and well-paying careers in the industry. This brand reflects that mission."

To find out more about the work of Skilled Trades Ontario, please visit https://www.skilledtradesontario.ca/.

ABOUT SKILLED TRADES ONTARIO

Skilled Trades Ontario is the one-stop shop for opportunities in the skilled trades, and the promotion of rewarding careers which support Ontario's economy.

This includes:

establishing apprenticeship programs, including training standards, curriculum standards and certification exams

managing Ontario's participation in the Interprovincial Red Seal program

participation in the Interprovincial Red Seal program assessing the experience and qualifications of individuals who have not completed an apprenticeship program in Ontario

issuing Certificates of Qualification in all trades with certifying exams

renewing Certificates of Qualification in compulsory trades

maintaining a Public Register of people authorized to work in compulsory trades, and

conducting research in relation to apprenticeship and the trades

Our mission is to support Ontario's economic success as the central authority responsible for establishing leading-edge standards in the skilled trades to meet the opportunities of today and the challenges of tomorrow.

