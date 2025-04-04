Siyata Mobile to Support Rigorous "Baker to Vegas" Relay with SD7 Handsets for Critical Communications

Medical teams and event personnel to be equipped with SD7 devices for world's largest law enforcement race

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today announced its SD7 Handsets will be deployed to help enable mission-critical communications during the 2025 Baker To Vegas Challenge Cup Relay.

Baker to Vegas is the world's largest and most prestigious law enforcement relay race, drawing more than 10,000 participants, staff and spectators each year. The foot race runs from the desert town of Baker, California, known for its proximity to Death Valley, to Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2025 event, which is scheduled to be held April 5 and 6, will mark its 40th annual running.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, said, "We are delighted to support the Los Angeles Police Revolver and Athletic Club (LAPRAAC), the sponsor of this great event, to ensure the medical teams and race organizers maintain critical communications across the rigorous 120-mile race route. Our SD7 devices are optimized for performance in rough, rugged terrains making them ideal for this race's expected conditions. They are widely used and supported by first responders because of their ease-of-use and performance. Supporting public safety professionals is critically important to our mission, and supporting this event provides us with an opportunity to give back."

Cory Davis, Vice President of Verizon Frontline, added, "The Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay is an event Verizon Frontline has supported for many years, demonstrating our continued commitment to the law enforcement and first responder community. We appreciate the collaboration of Siyata, part of our robust partner ecosystem, during this event as we work together to deliver mission-critical communications over the #1 network choice in public safety."

For more information about the Baker to Vegas event, visit https://bakervegas.net/ .

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA", and its warrants under the symbol "SYTAW".

Visit www.siyata.net to learn more.

