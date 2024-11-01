Siyata Mobile to Present at The Spartan Capital Investor Conference

Presentation at 12 pm ET on November 4

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA/SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular ("PoC") devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced that it will be participating in The Spartan Capital Investor Conference on November 4, 2024, at The Pierre Hotel in New York City.

The Spartan Capital Investor Conference is a premier event that brings together public company executive teams, institutional investors, thought leaders in the U.S. capital markets and representatives from Spartan Capital. This conference offers a unique opportunity for networking, knowledge sharing and strategic discussions.

Glenn Kennedy, VP of International Sales, will be presenting at 12 pm ET on November 4. Glenn will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Interested investors can register to attend and schedule one-on-one meetings here.

About Spartan Capital

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service, integrated financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high net worth individuals and institutions. Our in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy and investment acumen have earned us a strong reputation as trusted Financial Advisors. Our philosophy is simple: Understand our clients' objectives and execute accordingly. Our experienced investment professionals provide highly customized personal service, tailoring an asset allocation program to enable each client to meet their financial goals.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit siyata.net and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Investor Relations: Brett Maas, Hayden IR, [email protected], 646-536-7331; Siyata Mobile Corporate: Glenn Kennedy, VP of International Sales, Siyata Mobile Inc., [email protected]