Siyata Mobile Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Company to highlight Core Gaming AI growth strategy online on April 3 at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today announced its financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2024.

core gaming logo (PRNewsfoto/Siyata Mobile Inc.)

In light of the recently announced signing of a definitive merger agreement with Core Gaming, Inc. ("Core Gaming"), the Company will not host a conference call to discuss its Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results. Instead, the Company encourages current and prospective investors to join the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference on April 3, 2025, where Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Core Gaming, will present Core Gaming's growth strategy. The event will be hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, said, "As we move closer to finalizing our pending merger with Core Gaming, we are confident this strategic combination will unlock new growth opportunities, enhance value for Siyata shareholders and position the combined company for long-term success. Our teams are working diligently to effect the merger, and our goal is to complete it in the second quarter of 2025."

Key financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2024

Revenues of $1.5 million compared to $1.9 million in the year ago period.

compared to in the year ago period. Net loss was $8.9 million as compared to a net loss of $3.9 million in the year ago period.

as compared to a net loss of in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was ( $5.6 million ) versus ( $2.3 million ) in the year ago period.

Key financial highlights for the full year 2024:

Revenues of $11.6 million , up 41% compared to $8.2 million in 2023.

, up 41% compared to in 2023. Net loss was $25.3 million as compared to a net loss of $12.9 million in 2023.

as compared to a net loss of in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was ( $14.3 million ) versus ( $7.8 million ) in 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of $0.2 million compared to $0.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference Details:

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 10:30 am Eastern time

Registration Link: Register Here

This will be an online event where investors are invited to submit their questions in advance. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA".

Visit www.siyata.net and unidencellular.com to learn more.

About Core Gaming

Core Gaming is an international AI driven mobile games developer and publisher headquartered in Miami. We create entertaining games for millions of players worldwide, while empowering other developers to deliver player-focused apps and games to enthusiasts. Core's mission is to be the leading global AI driven gaming company. Since our launch we have developed and co-developed over 2,000 games, driven over 600 million downloads, and generated a global footprint of over 40 million users from over 140 countries.

Visit www.coregaming.co to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

-- Tables Follow --

Siyata Mobile Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in US dollars)





USD



USD





December 31,

2024



December 31,

2023

ASSETS















Current















Cash



181,730





898,771

Trade and other receivables



1,404,180





1,181,257

Prepaid expenses



119,802





29,673

Inventory



3,942,896





3,544,519

Advance to suppliers



33,672





1,048,227







5,682,280





6,702,447

Long term deposit



181,584





147,100

Right of use assets, net



582,485





630,793

Equipment, net



157,820





175,335

Intangible assets, net



8,285,036





7,856,730

Total Assets



14,889,205





15,512,405



















Liabilities And Shareholders' Equity















Current















Loans from Financial Institutions



2,077,290





89,298

Sales of future receipts



1,688,435





1,467,899

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



5,497,957





3,451,128

Lease obligations



296,366





254,668

Warrant and preferred share liability



1,069,513





156,433







10,629,561





5,419,426

Lease obligations



338,373





385,639







338,373





385,639

Total liabilities



10,967,934





5,805,065

Shareholders' Equity















Share capital



104,916,071





85,714,727

Reserves



14,927,501





14,644,200

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



98,870





98,870

Deficit



(116,021,171)





(90,750,457)







3,921,271





9,707,340

Total Liabilities And Shareholders' Equity



14,889,205





15,512,405



Siyata Mobile Inc.



Consolidated Statement of Operation and Comprehensive Income (Loss)



For the three months ended











December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023





Revenue $1,518,150 $1,877,557 Cost Of Sales (2,139,007) (1,010,732) Gross Profit (620,857) 866,825

-40.9 % 46.2 % Expenses



Amortization And Depreciation 417,659 446,318 Development Expenses 295,270 405,254 Selling And Marketing 1,010,061 1,630,066 Equity promotion and marketing 1,580,077 242,000 Inventory loss (income) from water damage - (49,272) General And Administrative 1,621,376 1,115,918 Bad Debts (Recovered) (20,064) 20,866 Inventory Impairment 230,312 (161,450) Impairment of intangibles 279,828 - Share-Based Payments 27,733 156,959 Total Operating Expenses 5,442,252 3,806,659





Net Operating Loss (6,063,109) (2,939,834)





Other Expenses



Finance Expense 1,291,593 732,782 Loss on issuance 138,118 - Impairment of Investment 1,300,000 - Foreign exchange 45,766 139,236 Change in fair value of warrant liability 1,989 1,517,389 Transaction Costs 82,670 (1,462,236) Total Other Expenses 2,860,136 927,171 Net Loss For The Period $(8,923,245) $(3,867,005)





Comprehensive Loss For The Period (8,923,245) (3,867,005)





Weighted average shares 481,167 2,574 Basic and diluted loss per share (18.55) (1,502.33)

Siyata Mobile Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in US dollars) For the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023





2024



2023



2022





















Revenue

$ 11,629,572



$ 8,233,301



$ 6,481,910

Cost of sales



(9,487,165)





(5,575,372)





(5,092,011)

Gross profit



2,142,407





2,657,929





1,389,899

EXPENSES























Amortization and depreciation



1,679,839





1,754,957





1,142,165

Development expenses



625,023





578,356





339,828

Selling and marketing



4,480,013





4,364,994





4,508,901

General and administrative



4,859,690





5,128,814





6,942,183

Equity promotion and marketing



5,920,239





1,371,200





707,241

(Gain) loss on valuation of inventory



230,312





(161,450)





813,205

Loss (income) from water damage



-





(834,713)





544,967

Bad debts



6,926





47,526





86,103

Impairment of intangibles



279,828





-





-

Share-based payments



283,301





930,564





2,888,704

Total operating expenses



18,365,171





13,180,248





17,973,297

Net operating loss



(16,222,764)





(10,522,319)





(16,583,398)



























OTHER EXPENSES























Finance expense



3,541,594





841,815





181,413

Loss on issuance



6,267,400





-





-

Loss on extinguishment of financial liability



601,163





-





-

Impairment of Investment



1,300,000





-





-

Foreign exchange



8,523





(49,258)





586,794

Change in preferred share liability



(386,022)





-





-

Gain on settlement of derivative



(3,723,827)





-





-

Change in fair value of convertible promissory note



-





-





4,794,710

Change in fair value of warrant liability



(48,681)





1,517,389





(8,245,662)

Transaction costs



1,487,800





99,529





1,398,598

Total other expenses



9,047,950





2,409,475





(1,284,147)

Recovery of income taxes











-





-

Net loss for the year



(25,270,714)





(12,931,794)





(15,299,251)

Other comprehensive income























Translation adjustment



-





-





137,609

Comprehensive loss for the year

$ (25,270,714)



$ (12,931,794)



$ (15,161,642)



























Weighted average shares



163,397





1,270





166

Basic and diluted loss per share

$ (154.66)



$ (10,183)



$ (92,164)



Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (Expressed in US dollars) For the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023



Three Months Ended

12 Months Ended

December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023











Net Operating Loss (6,063,109) (2,937,834)

(16,222,764) (10,522,319)











Addback









Amortization and depreciation 417,659 446,318

1,679,839 1,754,957 Share based compensation 27,733 156,959

283,301 930,564











Adjusted EBITDA (5,617,717) (2,334,557)

(14,259,624) (7,836,798)

SOURCE Siyata Mobile Inc.

Investor Relations: Brett Maas, Hayden IR, [email protected], 646-536-7331 OR Siyata Mobile Corporate: Glenn Kennedy, VP of International Sales, Siyata Mobile Inc., [email protected]