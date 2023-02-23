SIXT expands presence in Canada with first branch in largest Canadian single market Toronto

PULLACH, GERMANY and TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The international mobility provider SIXT has opened a new rental car branch servicing passengers arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). Supplying Canada's largest city with premium rental cars is yet another step of the company's successful internationalization and growth strategy in North America. Only last summer, SIXT expanded into Canada with branches in Vancouver, extending its presence across the entire North American continent.

The new SIXT branch is located just a few minutes by shuttle from Canada's largest airport, which welcomes nearly 30 million passengers per year. Open seven days a week, both business and leisure customers can expect a large selection of premium vehicles and SIXT's well-known premium service. SIXT now serves two markets in Canada, Vancouver and Toronto, as it continues to expand its coverage throughout the Canadian market.

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT app, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

