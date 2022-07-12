SIXT ANNOUNCES CANADIAN EXPANSION, ACCELERATES INTERNATIONAL GROWTH ACROSS NORTH AMERICA

The Leading Mobility Provider Opens Its First Canadian Branch This Month in

Downtown Vancouver with More Locations to Follow

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - SIXT, one of the leading global mobility providers, is accelerating its growth strategy with its expansion into the billion-dollar Canadian market. Individual mobility is crucial in Canada.

The brand will open in Vancouver first, then Toronto, encompassing the country's two largest car rental destinations that account for a significant share of the market. SIXT now covers the North American continent with a growing network that offers best-in-class service for business and leisure travellers in the US and Canada.

SIXT brings a unique, premium experience to car rentals in Canada with a higher percentage of premium and lower mileage vehicles, including BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Canadian branches will also soon offer digital counter-by-pass, which allows customers to not only bypass the counter, but also pre-select the vehicle they want to reserve within two hours of pick-up.

The brand's first Canadian branch will be located in downtown Vancouver's Library Square, conveniently positioned near theatres, hotels, sporting stadiums, shopping, and major office buildings. Open seven days per week, the location is also accessible via major transit routes. Vancouver is one of the most popular destinations for visitors to Canada, and when it comes to exploring the beauty of British Columbia, getting there by car is part of the experience.

"Expanding into Canada is a huge step for our business, and we are excited to bring the premium SIXT experience to our northern neighbors," said Thomas C. Kennedy, President and Chief Financial Officer at SIXT North America. "Vancouver is a gateway to the world-famous Whistler ski resort and an important leisure and commercial port city bringing both corporate and leisure travelers year-round. Toronto is a financial and commercial hub with strong seasonal traffic enjoying the endless Canadian summers and outdoor activities."

David Wong, Regional Vice President Canada, brings 30 years of experience working in the rental market in Canada. Wong, a Vancouver local, said "SIXT's first Canadian branch office will be located at one of Vancouver's most impressive buildings in the city, and our fleet is unique and impressive. Our customers will appreciate the high-quality fleet of new premium sedans and SUVs, including various BMW models and the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 SUV with seating for up to seven passengers."

The Canadian expansion follows the opening of several new locations across the US including Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), Albuquerque International Sunport Airport (ABQ),and Portland International Airport (PDX). SIXT is now located in 36 total US airport markets with plans to expand to the top 50 markets.

In the US, SIXT has continued to expand operations with over 1,200 employees serving 100 rental locations in 23 states. SIXT USA recently expanded its position as the fourth-largest car rental company in the US, the world's largest car rental market with a market volume of more than USD 32 billion. The brand has also enhanced the digital experience with the SIXT app, allowing users to rent, ride, subscribe, and in some parts of the world, share rides, all in one app.

With outstanding customer service, technical innovation, and affordable prices on world-class manufacturers, SIXT aims to make travelling exciting, easy, and more flexible than customers ever thought it could be. Customers who are looking for a rental car in Vancouver this summer can reserve their vehicles via the SIXT website or app and are advised to book early and pay in advance to secure the best rates for their premium rentals.

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT app, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2021 SIXT achieved significant market share gains as well as a new record result, amounting to revenues of EUR 2.28 billion and earnings before taxes of EUR 442.2 million – despite the since 2020 ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the decade before, from 2009 to 2019, the SIXT Group doubled its revenues. Sixt SE is the parent company of the Group and has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

