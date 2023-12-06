Six Saguenay–Lac‑Saint‑Jean tourism organizations receive a total of over $1M in financial assistance from CED.

SAGUENAY, QC, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenues before being hit hard by the pandemic. That is why the Government of Canada launched the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), a $500M pan‑Canadian initiative to help businesses and organizations in this sector overcome the impacts of the pandemic and position themselves for the future. The initiative, administered by CED in Quebec, ended on March 31, 2023.

Today, the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing a total of $1,025,508 in financial contributions for six Saguenay–Lac‑Saint‑Jean tourism organizations that have received support from CED under the TRF.

These organizations are the Corporation du Musée du Saguenay–Lac‑Saint‑Jean et du site de la Pulperie, Destination Lac‑Saint‑Jean, Ermitage Saint‑Antoine, the Corporation du moulin des pionniers de La Doré, the Club d'astronomie Les Boréalides du Lac‑Saint‑Jean Ouest, and Aventure Plume blanche. This announcement follows a series of strategic investments made by CED under this initiative; a report on the TRF was unveiled on June 28, 2023.

Further details on the six projects are provided in a related backgrounder. In addition to helping increase tourist traffic in the Saguenay–Lac‑Saint‑Jean region, these projects will make it possible to attract potential clients to several regional businesses.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on a strong tourism industry with organizations rooted in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more inclusive economy.

"Through the tourism industry, we can showcase Canada's attractions, culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. The Government of Canada has always been very aware of the importance of tourism to the country and continues to be here for businesses and organizations in this sector to ensure they recover. The investments announced today will help six dynamic homegrown organizations look to the future. Their projects represent excellent news, enabling tourism to prosper in the Saguenay–Lac‑Saint‑Jean region and Quebec to remain a destination of choice."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. The TRF was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. This initiative ended on March 31, 2023, in Quebec.

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. This initiative ended on March 31, 2023, in Quebec. In Quebec , the TRF made it possible to support 292 projects over the last two years. This assistance, totalling $110,623,941 , complements all the actions taken by different partners, including the Government of Quebec .

, the TRF made it possible to support 292 projects over the last two years. This assistance, totalling , complements all the actions taken by different partners, including the Government of . In the Saguenay–Lac‑Saint‑Jean region, 18 projects have received support under the TRF, for a total of $2,677,161 in investments from CED. These projects have led to the creation of 20 jobs.

in investments from CED. These projects have led to the creation of 20 jobs. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

