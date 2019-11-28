Six-in-ten Canadians plan to get a head start on gift shopping

"Canadians are relying on online shopping this holiday season and they're looking for convenient and safe shipping options," says Nicolas Dorget, vice-president, strategic alliances, UPS Canada. "Our growing adoption of digital technology, including tools like the UPS My Choice® app, provide customers with greater visibility and control of their incoming packages."

Consumers can use UPS My Choice for home to make payments, select alternative delivery options and redirect to one of +1,200 UPS Access Point® locations, including The UPS Store® and local neighborhood businesses. The locations are safe and secure and many have evening and weekend hours, empowering consumers to pick-up and drop-off packages at their convenience and away from porch pirates. Those shipping to and/or from a UPS Access Point location are eligible for special pricing online and at The UPS Store.

The growth of ecommerce also presents new challenges for small and medium sized businesses, during the holiday season. UPS My Choice for business can help them monitor, plan, react to and control their incoming deliveries and outgoing shipments more efficiently and with ease.

"Leveraging data to optimize our network, understanding market projections and working directly with customers throughout the year, ensures alignment between expected holiday volume and delivery capacity," adds Dorget.

While not yet fully operational, sections of the new UPS Caledon facility - announced in 2018 - are being utilized to support holiday operations. To complement recent expansions in cities like Montreal, London and Edmonton, alternate temporary capacity and sorting capabilities in major cities like Vancouver and Mississauga, will increase operational capabilities. The expansions will add over 750 thousand square feet of operation space and process tens of thousands of additional pieces per hour, positioning UPS to support businesses and consumers this holiday season.

UPS Canada will hire up to 2,500 new seasonal workers to support in facilities and on-road for pickup and delivery.

To help consumers prepare, the UPS Year-End Holiday Schedule is available on ups.com.

