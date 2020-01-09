Six Friendly Stranger Trademarked Retail Locations to Open in Ontario in Early 2020

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ – Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp ("FSHC" or the "Company") today announced that it has granted trademark licenses for the use of its trusted and recognized brand to six Ontario retail license holders. The following locations will open their doors in early 2020:

501 Church Street, Toronto

1135 Richmond Street, London

1025 Plains Road East, Burlington

204 Ritson Road, Oshawa

237 Queen Street West , Toronto

, 101 Osler Drive, Dundas

"Friendly Stranger has been committed to Canadian cannabis culture since we opened over 25 years ago on Queen Street West in Toronto. Our mission has always been to offer a best in class cannabis retail experience that helps to break down stigmas associated with cannabis consumptions. I am super excited to see the Friendly Stranger Brand grow like this," said Robin Ellins, co-founder of Friendly Stranger.

"FSHC has an aggressive growth strategy and opening the doors to cannabis retail locations that are licensed to carry the Friendly Stranger brand is only the beginning. Supporting lottery winners to run legal and successful businesses under our trusted trademarked brand will allow us to do this. We will work closely with the store owners to ensure that community integration and education are top priorities. As one of Canada's most successful and longest standing Toronto-based cannabis culture stores, our team will be able to provide the licensees with valuable insights and training so that their locations reflect the goodwill and consistent high standards that Friendly Stranger is associated with," said James Jesty, President of FSHC.

Additionally, with the recent opening of the Ontario cannabis retail market, the Company intends to apply for further licenses for stores under both the Friendly Stranger and Happy Dayz brands.

About Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp:

A long-standing retail champion of cannabis culture, Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp ("FSHC") is dedicated to ongoing long-term contribution within the Canadian cannabis market through the launch of numerous retail locations across the country. With strategic investments, such as acquiring the iconic cannabis culture stores Happy Dayz, FSHC continues to evolve and execute their ongoing growth strategy.

www.friendlystranger.com www.happy-dayz.ca Instagram: @the_friendly_stranger @happy.dayz420 Twitter: @friendlystrnger @happy__dayz Facebook: Friendlystranger.ca Happy.dayz.ca

SOURCE Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp.

For further information: Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp, James Jesty, President, [email protected]; Faulhaber Communications, Lexi Pathak, [email protected]; 647.330.2973; Lindsay Craven, [email protected]; 416.700.9579