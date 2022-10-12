-4th annual Excellence Gala to be held November 1, 2022 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre-

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Horatio Alger Association of Canada's annual Excellence Gala is back again this fall – and, for the first time, no less than six outstanding Canadians will be honoured with the prestigious International Horatio Alger Award. They are:

These 2022 International Horatio Alger Award recipients will be celebrated for their lifetime achievements on November 1, 2022 at the Toronto Metropolitan Convention Centre. The event will be hosted by the Horatio Alger Association of Canada's Board of Directors, including President Prem Watsa, President Emeritus Dominic D'Alessandro, Vice Presidents Jay S. Hennick, the Rt. Hon. David Johnston and the Rt. Hon. Brian Mulroney, and Treasurer Rick Waugh. The evening will be emceed by Ben Mulroney and all funds raised will toward supporting the Horatio Alger Association's scholarship programs and support services. Enquiries regarding sponsoring the Gala should be directed to [email protected].

"We are thrilled to be returning to hosting our annual Excellence Gala, and this 4th event will our biggest and best ever, honouring six of Canada's most respected leaders. Dr. Rola Dagher, Darren Entwistle, Bharat Masrani, Lorne Michaels, Calin Rovinescu and Edward Sonshine all have unbelievable life stories and are living examples that a "can-do" attitude, hard work and perseverance can help overcome any obstacle. As the main fundraising event for the Horatio Alger Association of Canada's scholarship programs, the Excellence Gala plays a critical role in our drive to help Canada's next generation of leaders," said Prem Watsa, President.

The Association also announced it would be hosting the first-ever Horatio Alger Association of Canada Scholar & Alumni conference from October 31 to November 2, in conjunction with the Excellence Gala.

The Horatio Association of Canada has two functions. First, it recognizes Canadians who have demonstrated perseverance and achieved great success in life. These individuals are awarded lifetime membership in our organization. Second, the Association awards post-secondary scholarships to deserving young Canadians in every province and territory. Since 2012, the Canadian Association has awarded $11.4 million to over 1,400 deserving students from coast to coast to coast. Scholarship recipients are also supported and mentored by the Association through services such as financial aid counseling, internships, and mental health support.

For more information about the Horatio Alger Association and its Member Class of 2022, please visit www.horatioalger.ca

About the Horatio Alger Association of Canada

The Horatio Alger Association of Canada, the Canadian affiliate of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., is a charitable organization dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honours the achievements of outstanding individuals who have succeeded in spite of adversity by bestowing to them the Horatio Alger Award and granting them lifetime membership into the Association. Through the generosity of Horatio Alger Members, the Horatio Alger Association of Canada awards scholarships annually to deserving young people in every province and territory. Members of the Association include Alain Bouchard, Dominic D'Alessandro, Murray Edwards, Serge Godin, Wayne Gretzky, Jay S. Hennick, the Right Honourable David Johnston, Rebecca MacDonald, the late G. Wallace F. McCain, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Jim Pattison, Walter Schroeder, Gerald W. Schwartz, Isadore Sharp, Prem Watsa and Rick Waugh. For more information, visit www.horatioalger.ca. The Association can also be found on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

