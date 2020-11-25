NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Santa Claus is coming to a virtual screen near you this Holiday Season.

Newly launched company Sessions with Santa offers up a chance for children to sit on Santa's digital lap this Holiday Season and find out if they're on the naughty or nice list directly from Jolly Ole' Saint Nick.

"With the holidays looking a lot different this season, we wanted to offer families and children an opportunity to connect one-on-one with Santa Claus from the comfort of their own home," said Brandon Mimms, co-founder of Sessions with Santa. "Our goal is to provide children a personalized virtual experience with Santa Claus in a covid-friendly, unique and personal experience like no other," he added.

Sessions with Santa connects Santa Claus LIVE from the North Pole with children via a zoom or google chat session where they can ask Santa Claus questions including what they would like for Christmas from Jolly Ole' Saint Nick and his helpers.

Virtual sessions are four minutes in length can be purchased directly from www.sessionswithsanta.com with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House. There is also an option to purchase pre-recorded personalized messages from Santa.

SOURCE Sessions with Santa

For further information: Brandon Mimms, Cell: (905) 687-6331