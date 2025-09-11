Siskinds LLP urges investors in MDA Space Ltd. ("MDA Space") to inquire about potential securities class action investigation

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP is investigating a possible shareholder class action relating to MDA Space Ltd. ("MDA Space") and certain of its directors and officers.

Prior to the opening of markets on August 1, 2025, MDA Space announced that they had entered a contract with EchoStar Corporation ("EchoStar") worth approximately CAD $1.8 billion to design, manufacture and test over 100 satellites, with options to extend to an additional 100+ satellites and for a total value of approximately CAD $3.5 billion. EchoStar had spectrum licenses that would allow it to use the satellites to deliver direct-to-device and broadband services to handheld devices. EchoStar, however, had been the subject of a United States Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") review since May 9, 2025. The review concerned EchoStar's use of its spectrum licenses.

On September 8, 2025, prior to the opening of markets, MDA Space announced that EchoStar had terminated the contract, exercising a termination for convenience clause. Concurrently, EchoStar announced the sale of certain spectrum licenses to SpaceX. The FCC cancelled their review of EchoStar's spectrum licenses later that day.

Following the September 8 announcement, MDA Space's share price declined by 25%.

Investors who acquired MDA Space's shares between August 1, 2025 and September 8, 2025 and suffered losses on their investment are encouraged to contact Siskinds LLP at [email protected] or by telephone at 519.660.7802.

Anyone who has information relevant to the investigation is also encouraged to contact Siskinds LLP.

Your information will be held in strict confidence. By contacting us, you are not retaining Siskinds LLP, nor do you incur any obligations in connection with the potential class action.

