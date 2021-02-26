Sirtex Medical receives positive recommendation from National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) using SIR-Spheres®

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Sirtex Medical US Holdings, Inc. ("Sirtex"), a leading manufacturer of targeted cancer therapies, received positive guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) regarding the use of selection internal radiation therapy (SIRT) with SIR-Spheres® Y-90 microspheres for the treatment of adults with unresectable advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

NICE recommends the use of SIRT using SIR-Spheres in England and Wales as a fully funded and reimbursed option for adult patients with HCC, on the conditions that it is used for people with Child-Pugh grade A liver impairment when conventional transarterial therapies are inappropriate, and that the company provides SIR-Spheres according to the commercial arrangement.

"HCC is the most common form of liver cancer in England, with more than 6,000 new liver cancer cases in the United Kingdom each year," said Kevin R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Sirtex. "We celebrate the availability of SIR-Spheres in England and Wales as a significant step forward in care for patients with HCC."

"It is excellent news that NICE has recommended SIRT for the treatment of HCC," commented Dr. Paul Ross, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Guy's & St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and Clinical Lead for HCC at King's College Hospital. "The expanded options will advance the quality of life for patients and provide meaningful alternatives to existing treatments."

As part of National Health Service (NHS) for England and Wales, NICE produces evidence-based guidance and advice for health, public health and social care practitioners. NICE recommended SIR-Spheres as an option for treating HCC based on the clinical and health economic evidence submitted by Sirtex throughout the multiple technology appraisal process.

"The decision by NICE to approve SIRT is an enormous relief for patients with HCC, who often have limited options and now have a guarantee of access to treatment when needed," said Dr. Damian Mullan, Consultant Interventional Radiologist at The Christie Hospital Manchester. "SIRT has been shown to be a cost-effective use of resources for the NHS, which is especially important during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

"The British Liver Trust is delighted that NICE has now approved the use of SIRT as an option for treating unresectable advanced HCC in adults," said Pamela Healy OBE, Chief Executive of the British Liver Trust. "HCC is the most common form of liver cancer. It is particularly aggressive and a diagnosis is devastating for patients, carers and their families. Treatment options for patients with advanced liver cancer have been very limited and this decision will make this innovative treatment more easily available and improve options for patients. Evidence shows that outcomes for people with advanced liver cancer are particularly poor so this is a very important step."

About Sirtex

Sirtex is a global healthcare business with offices in the U.S., Australia, Europe and Asia, working to improve outcomes in people with cancer. Sirtex's current lead product is a targeted radiation therapy for liver cancer called SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres. For more information, visit www.sirtex.com . SIR-Spheres is a registered trademark of Sirtex SIR-Spheres Pty Ltd.

