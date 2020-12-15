Sirona Biochem Signs Agreement with Luxembourg-based CURE Intelligence for Social Media and Communications Support

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) ("Sirona") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Luxembourg-based analytics and marketing specialist CURE Intelligence to manage online analytics and social media communication.

The agreement was signed December 8th and will continue for a period of 12 months.

"We realize the power of social media in bringing awareness of our technology to a greater audience both efficiently and with improved content. We have been working to increase our virtual presence and have now found a partner that can reach more potential partners and expand our business development," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "We look forward to this new relationship with the team at CURE. During our due diligence, we've been impressed with their commitment to hard work and their ability to add significant value to our communications."

"Sirona Biochem is on the verge of a new chapter in the company's history. After years of research and development of its platform technology, the company is about to commercialize one of its compounds and achieve other significant milestones. We look forward to raising awareness of Sirona and its breakthrough technology among targeted audiences through regular effective content and data-driven distribution on social media," comments Marco Feiten, Managing Director at CURE Intelligence.

About CURE Intelligence

Founded in 2009, CURE specializes in the field of media monitoring and analysis, data intelligence, social media communications and content marketing. CURE helps its clients make better decisions and improve internal and external communication processes by effectively combining analytics and marketing.

CURE is a joint-stock company based in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg, and works with internationally renowned clients from Germany, Luxembourg, Canada and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.cure-intelligence.com.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sirona Biochem Corp.

For further information: Investor Enquiries: Jonathan Williams, Managing Director, Momentum PR, Canada, Phone: 1.450.332.6939, Email: [email protected]

