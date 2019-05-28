Sirona Biochem Reports Excellent Preliminary Safety Assessment of Lead Anti-Wrinkle Compound LIP-01

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) ("Sirona") is pleased to announce safety testing on its lead glycoprotein compound in the anti-wrinkle program yielded excellent results and the company will immediately move to the next steps of development. This project was generously supported by BPI France and the region Haute Normandie.

The comprehensive safety analysis was performed by CEHTRA (www.cehtra.com), cosmetic toxicology specialists in Paris, France. Key in vitro measures and in silico analyses of safety were evaluated, including skin irritation, skin sensitization, ocular tolerability, phototoxicity, genotoxicity and carcinogenicity. It was concluded that there is no evidence of these issues in the testing. Also, based on in silico analysis, no systemic toxicity is expected.

"These are very encouraging results for our anti-wrinkle program. Sirona's scientists at our French subsidiary, TFChem, will be focusing their efforts on the next set of tests and a detailed project plan to make this a priority. There is still work to be done in the lab, but we have nicely de-risked the project by conducting these safety assays", reports Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem.

Next steps in the program will include additional in vitro assays for a second review by CEHTRA to determine dosing. This will be followed by synthetic process refinements, synthesis of a batch for formulation, skin permeation study and clinical safety evaluation.

Loss of elasticity and degradation of fat tissue are two markers seen in aging skin, leading to the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Compounds that increase the number and volume of adipocytes (fat cells) can act as plumping, volumizing, and densifying skin agents, thereby reducing the visibility of wrinkle and potentially providing a more youthful look. Novel solutions are actively being sought out by the dermatology industry to address this.

The global anti-aging market is forecast to reach up to US$271.0 Billion by 2024.1 The anti-wrinkle product category held the largest share in the anti-aging market, with 59.3% contribution in 2017.2

The anti-wrinkle potential of LIP-01 is as a non-invasive treatment for fine wrinkles by a mechanism very different from dermal fillers and Botox®. Botox®3 is generally limited to use on the upper third of the face, specifically the frown lines between the eyebrows. Botox® also requires administration by a properly trained professional.

"Less of our team's resources are needed on the skin lightening project as its development is now mainly focused on manufacturing. We are excited to have the opportunity to continue expanding the powerful technology platform developed by our Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt and her team. This anti-wrinkle compound has fascinating properties in cells and we anticipate moving it along quickly. If clinically successful, LIP-01 could exceed Botox in market potential," Dr. Verrico concluded.

