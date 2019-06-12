Sirona Biochem Appoints Chinese Lawyer Jason Tian to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Jason Tian will be joining its Board of Directors. Jason Tian is a Senior Partner at Landing Law offices based in Shanghai, China. Jason has been working with Sirona since 2018 representing the Company at strategic partnering meetings in China and France.

Jason Tian has been providing legal services to international clients since 2007 and has worked in top firms in China such as Beijing Zhonglun, Beijing Zhongyin, Beijing Dacheng and is now a Senior Partner of Shanghai Landing Law Offices. He also worked as senior legal translator in UK-based firm, Clifford Chance LLP, before starting his legal career.

Shanghai Landing Law Offices is a full-service law firm with headquarters in Shanghai, China. Lawyers at Landing provide full-service to clients in industries such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals as well as consumer retail in China. Landing has several domestic branches and overseas branches in the United States, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Philippines and Cambodia.

"Sirona's management team has developed an excellent working relationship with Jason. His legal knowledge and extensive network in the Chinese business community are proving to be tremendous assets to Sirona", reports Sirona Biochem's CEO Dr Howard Verrico.

The company also announces Casper Bych has resigned from Sirona's Board of Directors.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

The appointment of Jason Tian to the BOD is subject to exchange approval.

