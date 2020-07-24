SiriusXM with 360L makes its debut in BMW vehicles this summer

SiriusXM's newest generation audio entertainment platform will be available in most of the luxury brand's 2021 models

TORONTO, July 24, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM and BMW announced today that SiriusXM with 360L – SiriusXM's newest and most advanced audio entertainment platform – will be available to BMW customers for the first time in most of the 2021 BMW model year vehicles starting with July production.

The SiriusXM with 360L platform will be making its BMW debut in model year 2021 BMWs, including the 2 Series Gran Coupé, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 8 Series, X3, X4, X5, X6, X7 and Z4 Roadsters. The first BMW models equipped with SiriusXM with 360L are expected to be available later this summer.

SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience, upgrading the way the subscriber interacts with the service by providing more choice in entertainment than ever before. SiriusXM with 360L gives drivers and their passengers access to more than 10,000 hours of SiriusXM's recorded On Demand content whenever they want – including exclusive interviews, unique shows and live performances. It also delivers more live channels than ever from SiriusXM's acclaimed satellite and streaming lineup, which features an extensive selection of ad-free music, plus sports, entertainment, news and much more. SiriusXM with 360L's personalized "For You" recommendations and ability to search for related content also make it easier than ever for listeners to discover more of the programming they love.

BMW vehicles that feature SiriusXM with 360L will also be equipped to receive software updates that will allow BMW owners and lessees to receive the latest features from SiriusXM.

"The unique entertainment content provided by SiriusXM has proven to be a highly popular feature in BMW Canada's suite of options for over a decade, and we are confident that the enhanced 360L platform, offering more choice and expanded programming, will be an even more attractive offering to BMW owners," stated Andrew Scott, Director, BMW Brand Management. "We are delighted to be one of the first manufacturers to offer SiriusXM with 360L service in our 2021 BMW model lineup."

"As the producer of some of the most superior vehicles on the road today, BMW already offers drivers an exceptional driving experience. By deepening our partnership and offering SiriusXM with 360L, together we will provide their customers with a powerful and exclusive audio entertainment offering," said Rob Keen, VP, OEM Partnerships & Connected Services, SiriusXM Canada. "We are excited to offer even more drivers the opportunity to discover our rich lineup of premium content through SiriusXM with 360L in several of BMW's most popular 2021 models."

The benefits of SiriusXM with 360L include:

More variety

More channels available to listeners, including many of SiriusXM's exclusive streaming channels.

Access to over 10,000 hours of on-demand SiriusXM shows, interviews, and events in the car, giving listeners more of what they want, when they want to hear it.

Enhanced sports play-by-play offering gives listeners access to the official broadcasts for more pro and college teams.

A more personalized experience

"For You" content recommendations enable listeners to discover more of what they love, based on listening habits, served on screen for easy, one-touch access.

Individual SiriusXM listener profiles allow multiple drivers and passengers to customize and maintain their own vehicle favourites.

Ease of use

Dynamic user interface makes it easier to browse by genre and allows for easy navigation between satellite and streaming channels and SiriusXM On Demand content.

"Related" recommendations feature allows listeners to easily discover other channels and On Demand shows/episodes related to the currently playing channel and content.

The new Live Sports Category puts all the games in one place, making it easier to find your favourite team before or during the game, or check the score afterwards.

Search function allows you to enter the artist name or channel you are looking for to find what you want to listen to.

BMW owners and lessees receive a 6-month subscription to SiriusXM's top tier All Access package with the purchase or lease of any SiriusXM-equipped BMW vehicle. Those customers buying or leasing the 2021 model year vehicles referenced above can drive off the lot, initiate their trial through the SiriusXM Canada Call Centre, and immediately enjoy all of the satellite and streaming features that SiriusXM with 360L offers.

SiriusXM All Access delivers SiriusXM's full lineup of varied programming, plus access to SiriusXM outside their vehicle on the SiriusXM app and on connected devices and speakers in their home. For more on all the programming that SiriusXM offers, and all the ways you can listen, go to www.SiriusXM.ca.

BMW Group in Canada

BMW Group Canada, based in Richmond Hill, Ontario, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BMW AG and is responsible for the distribution of BMW luxury performance automobiles, Sports Activity Vehicles, Motorcycles, and MINI. BMW Group Financial Services Canada is a division of BMW Group Canada and offers retail financing and leasing programs and protection products on new and pre-owned BMW and MINI automobiles, as well as retail financing for new and pre-owned BMW Motorcycles. A total network of 51 BMW automobile retail centres, 22 BMW motorcycle retailers, and 31 MINI retailers represents the BMW Group across the country.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc. operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 11 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

