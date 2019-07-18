SiriusXM with 360L experience available in all-new Cadillac XT6

SiriusXM with 360L in the Cadillac XT6 delivers both a satellite and streaming listening experience for drivers and passengers and offers more than 200 live SiriusXM channels plus the ability to make on-demand programming choices from thousands of hours of varied SiriusXM content - including exclusive interviews, unique shows and live performances. SiriusXM with 360L provides more choice in entertainment to drivers and their passengers than ever before and enables them to enjoy a more personalized "lean back" experience as SiriusXM serves content recommendations based on their listening preferences.

These features give drivers and their passengers more control over what they listen to and when and improves the listener's ability to discover more great content across SiriusXM. For the full SiriusXM with 360L experience, you need the SiriusXM All Access package and a GM connected vehicle services plan.

"The first-ever Cadillac XT6 puts intuitive controls and seamless technology at the fingertips of our drivers and their passengers, making it easier to get the most out of every journey," said Deborah Wahl, Cadillac chief marketing officer. "SiriusXM and their 360L platform gives our customers more choice when it comes to in-vehicle entertainment."

"As a proud longtime partner of Cadillac, and as we continue to introduce Canada to the next generation of in-vehicle audio entertainment, we're very pleased to be able to offer SiriusXM with 360L to Cadillac's customers," said Paul Cunningham, SVP, Sales & Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "With the seamless blend of satellite and IP technology, SiriusXM with 360L truly offers drivers the best audio entertainment experience yet, with more content, more choices and more personalization than ever before. Paired with the new, innovative Cadillac XT6 we are sure that drivers are going to have an amazing experience on the road and can't wait to offer SiriusXM with 360L in more GM vehicles."

The benefits of SiriusXM with 360L include:

More variety

More channels (now 200+) available to listeners via Cadillac's HD 8-inch-diagonal color touchscreen, including many of SiriusXM's exclusive streaming channels.

Access to thousands of hours of recorded on-demand SiriusXM exclusive shows, interviews, and events in the vehicle, giving the listener more of what they want, when they want to hear it.

Enhanced sports play-by-play offering that makes it easier to find the listener's favorite team when it is game time, and gives them access to the official broadcasts for more pro and college teams.

A more personalized experience

Smart content recommendations enable listeners to discover more of what they love, based on listening habits, and it is all served up on screen in an easy to use way.

Individual listener profiles allow multiple drivers and passengers to customize and maintain their own presets and favorites.

Ease of use

Dynamic user interface allows for easy navigation between channels, shows, and both live and recorded content.

Drivers and passengers sit back and let "For You" recommendations serve up great content choices.

Cadillac XT6 owners will receive a three-month subscription to SiriusXM All Access with the purchase of equipped 2020 model vehicles.

SiriusXM All Access delivers a comprehensive bundle of entertainment, sports and news programming. It includes Howard Stern's two exclusive channels, commercial-free music from many genres, plus every NFL, MLB®, and NBA game, every NASCAR® race, NHL® games, PGA TOUR® coverage, college sports, some of the biggest names and brands in entertainment, news and comedy, and more. SiriusXM All Access subscribers also get streaming access to SiriusXM, enabling them to connect to their favorite channels online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices.

If a consumer decides to continue service after his or her initial SiriusXM subscription, the selected subscription plan will automatically continue thereafter, at then-current rates, and the credit card on file will automatically be charged unless the consumer cancels their service. Fees apply outside of Quebec. Taxes are extra. The subscription is governed by the SiriusXM Customer Agreement (see SiriusXM.ca/terms) where you can find our refund policy and details on how to cancel. To cancel your services, you may call us at 1-855-854-4632. All fees and programming subject to change. Some features, including streaming content and listening recommendations, require GM connected vehicle services. GM connected vehicle services vary by vehicle model and require active service plan, working electrical system, cell reception and GPS signal. See onstar.ca for details and limitations.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies ten years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Kayla J. Schwartz, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-408-6033, kayla.schwartz@siriusxm.ca

Related Links

www.xmradio.ca

