SiriusXM unveils major upgrade to streaming experience with new channels, personalization powered by Pandora, and expanded video; streaming now included for subscribers beyond the car

A SiriusXM Select subscription now includes access to SiriusXM via the SiriusXM mobile app and on connected devices in the home, at no extra cost

SiriusXM introduces Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, bringing personalization into the SiriusXM experience

Expanded preview of SiriusXM video unlocks On Demand Archive, including performances by and interviews with Kevin Hart, Cardi B, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, BTS, P!NK, George Clooney, Chelsea Handler, Ryan Reynolds and Tracy Morgan

TORONTO, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, announced today that subscribers now have access to the world's best audio entertainment in more places than ever before. SiriusXM Select subscribers now join SiriusXM All Access, SiriusXM Essential Streaming and SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscribers with unlimited streaming access to the hundreds of SiriusXM music, sports, talk, news and entertainment channels, at no additional cost, outside the car on a phone, at home, and online.

With this new access to streaming, SiriusXM Select customers will also get access to over 100 recently launched Xtra Music Channels curated across genres and eras for any mood, occasion or activity. This coincides with an expanded preview of SiriusXM video that unlocks more from SiriusXM's On Demand Archive. Subscribers can see hundreds of videos including in-studio performances, behind-the-scenes moments, and more.

Subscribers to the SiriusXM All Access and Premier Streaming package will now be able to create their own customized ad-free music stations within the SiriusXM app. With the launch of these Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, SiriusXM listeners can get a truly unique combination of rich music curation and industry-leading personalization not found in any other audio entertainment service. These Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., will employ Pandora's unrivaled listener personalization technology, driven by its pioneering Music Genome Project. The Stations will draw from SiriusXM's vast music library and be served through SiriusXM's delivery infrastructure.

"Adding value for our customers has always been priority for us, and has helped us to build an incredibly strong base of loyal subscribers who listen to our exclusive and unparalleled content every day," said Paul Cunningham, SVP, Sales & Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "These new offerings give our customers even more value for their money, with all subscribers now receiving access to SiriusXM outside the car. We're very excited to give everyone the opportunity to explore all of the unique benefits of the SiriusXM app at no additional cost."

For more info on these new features, go to www.siriusxm.ca/more.

Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora deliver SiriusXM subscribers much of the unique functionality that Pandora listeners in the U.S. love most. Within the SiriusXM app subscribers can create their own ad-free music stations based on the artist or song they are listening to at that moment, or by searching for their favourite artists. In the SiriusXM service, subscribers can then give songs a thumbs up or thumbs down, or even skip songs, to create their own personal channel that plays more of what they want based on their unique tastes.

SiriusXM Video Preview: More exclusive video content is now available to SiriusXM subscribers on the SiriusXM app and web player, featuring memorable performances and interviews from the archive, including artists and newsmakers such as Kevin Hart, Cardi B, Jonas Brothers, P!NK, Khalid, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, Lady Antebellum, BTS, George Clooney, Tracy Morgan, Chelsea Handler, Ryan Reynolds, KISS, Halsey, Bruno Mars, Brooks Koepka and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Plus, new videos are being added regularly. This marks the next step in SiriusXM's video offering, following the debut of video from The Howard Stern Show last year, with more to come from other SiriusXM personalities this fall, including Jenny McCarthy, Michelle Collins, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, Jeff Lewis, Emily Morse, Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Jason Ellis, Karen Hunter and others.

SiriusXM offers various subscription levels. Go to SiriusXM.ca for more details on the programming and packages that SiriusXM offers subscribers in the car, at home, on a phone, and online. For customers outside of Quebec, introductory subscription packages in the vehicle start as low as $5/month, and for a limited time, three (3) months of SiriusXM outside the car for $1 (plus applicable fees and taxes). For customers in Quebec, please visit Siriusxm.ca for pricing.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies ten years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

