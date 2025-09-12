Epic finale kicks off Country Music Week 2025 as Noeline Hofmann claims $25,000 grand prize and shares stage with Cameron Whitcomb

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Noeline Hofmann gave the performance of a lifetime last night at Country Music Week 2025, securing the title of 2025 SiriusXM Top of the Country champion and taking home the $25,000 grand prize. The event, presented by SiriusXM Canada in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®), aired live on Top of the Country Radio (Ch. 171), giving fans across the country a chance to tune in.

SiriusXM Top of the Country competition hits high note as 2025 champion is crowned (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

Live from Kelowna, BC, each of the three Top of the Country finalists delivered an unforgettable performance before a live audience and a panel of industry experts and judges. The energy peaked as Noeline Hofmann was crowned the 2025 SiriusXM Top of the Country champion, winning the $25,000 grand prize, while runners-up Sully Burrows and Jake Vaadeland each received $10,000. The celebration was followed by a performance from BC's own Cameron Whitcomb.

"This competition has been one of the biggest highlights of my career, and I'm so grateful to SiriusXM Canada and the CCMA for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Noeline Hofmann, 2025 SiriusXM Top of the Country champion. "It's been a privilege to perform for fans across the country, and what has made this journey even more meaningful is the chance to share it with such incredibly talented fellow artists. SiriusXM Top of the Country has been a wonderful experience, and I'm so excited for what's ahead."

The 2025 competition highlighted the depth of Canadian country music talent, beginning with a nationwide call for submissions earlier this year. Artists advanced through the semi-finals and a public vote, ultimately narrowing the field to three finalists. Along the way, the top three participated in key opportunities that helped shape the road to the finale, including exclusive mentorship sessions with industry leaders and performances at major events including CMA Fest in Nashville and LASSO Montréal.

"For two decades, SiriusXM has been committed to creating opportunities for Canadian artists, and for the past seven years, Top of the Country has been a cornerstone of that effort." said Michelle Mearns, Senior Vice President, Programming and Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "Top of the Country is more than a competition, it is a platform for artists to grow and for fans to discover new voices. We're thrilled for Noeline Hofmann, and we can't wait to see where her music takes us next."

"SiriusXM's Top of the Country competition continues to be an incredible platform to spotlight emerging Canadian talent," added Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "This year's artists brought an impressive mix of passion, artistry, and enthusiasm to every stage. We're grateful to SiriusXM Canada for their ongoing commitment to fostering Canadian country talent, and we're proud to partner with them to create opportunities to grow and elevate our Canadian country music community."

SiriusXM's Top of the Country, in partnership with the CCMA, is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music talent. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.

