Limited engagement channel delivers on SiriusXM's promise to bring listeners closer to what they love, becoming the ultimate destination for Swifties to listen together and share their stories

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM announced today that global superstar and 14-time GRAMMY winner Taylor Swift will have her own limited engagement exclusive SiriusXM channel - Channel 13 (Taylor's Version) - starting Sunday, April 7, 13 days ahead of her highly anticipated new album The Tortured Poets Department.

SiriusXM to launch a dedicated Taylor Swift channel, Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) available April 7 through May 6 (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

Channel 13 (Taylor's Version) will air 24/7 across North America and will be a destination for fans to hear Swift's music from her chart-topping 17-year career, including Eras Tour favourites, all (Taylor's Versions), From the Vault tracks, live tracks, bonus tracks and much more.

The 13th day of the channel, Friday, April 19, coincides with the release of Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department. Channel 13 (Taylor's Version) will be playing the full album beginning to end continuously throughout the weekend.

Swifties will also share their own personal and meaningful experiences with Taylor and her music.

"The versatility of Taylor's music and the phenomenal impact she's had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor's Version)," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We're all experiencing a legend at work and are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work."

Channel 13 (Taylor's Version) will be available to subscribers across North America in their cars on channel 13 and anywhere they go with the SiriusXM app from Sunday, April 7 through Sunday, May 6.

SiriusXM has been a long supporter and champion of Taylor Swift and her music. SiriusXM Hits 1 was the first pop station in North America to play Taylor Swift dating back to June 7, 2007.

Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM for free.



