SiriusXM spreads holiday cheer with launch of most holiday music channels ever

SiriusXM's holiday music channels, its biggest lineup ever, will spread the holiday cheer, offering listeners a variety of traditional holiday songs, classic Christmas carols, contemporary holiday tunes, seasonal soul music, holiday pop songs, country Christmas classics, Hanukkah music, and classical Christmas favourites.

SiriusXM will again launch a collection of holiday music online channels, including 70s/80s Christmas, Jolly Christmas, Rockin' Xmas, Holiday Chill-Out and Jazz Holidays.

SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to www.siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen to learn more.

For more information visit: www.siriusxm.ca/holiday-music

SiriusXM's holiday channel lineup features:

Holly (available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 105)

Contemporary holiday hits featuring songs by Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, Norah Jones, John Legend, Train, Lady A, Ariana Grande and more.

Available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 105 now through Sunday, December 26

Holiday Traditions (available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 71)

Traditional holiday recordings from the '40s through the '60s by artists such as Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, Ray Conniff and Nat King Cole.

Available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 71 now through Sunday, December 26

Hallmark Channel Radio (available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 104)

Hallmark Channel Radio is back for the holidays, featuring timeless Christmas music and carols that celebrate the joy of the season. Hear the songs you love brought to you by beloved Hallmark stars like Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, and more, who will share their favourite holiday songs and traditions. The channel will also take listeners behind the scenes of their all-new Countdown to Christmas movies. Hallmark Channel Radio is the perfect destination to embrace the wonder of the season with loved ones.

Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26

Monday, November 23 – Sunday, December 26 via satellite on channel 104

Holiday Soul (available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 49)

Classic soul and Motown holiday music from the 60's and 70's, along with R&B holiday music from the 80's, 90's and today, including Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, Lou Rawls, Smokey Robinson, The Jackson 5, The Supremes, John Legend, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton and many more.

Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26

Tuesday, December 7 – Sunday, December 26 via satellite on channel 49

Country Christmas (available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 58)

Spanning the generations of country Christmas music, including Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and George Strait.

Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26

Tuesday, December 7 – Sunday, December 26 via satellite on channel 58

Christmas Spirit (available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 63)

Christmas music and holiday favourites exclusively from contemporary Christian artists including Amy Grant, Chris Tomlin, MercyMe, Lauren Daigle, for KING & COUNTRY, Michael W. Smith Matthew West, Francesca Battistelli and more.

Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26

Tuesday, December 7 – Sunday, December 26 via satellite on channel 63

Holiday Pops (available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 76)

Classical Christmas carols and holiday favourites performed by some of the greatest classical artists of all-time, including Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Luciano Pavarotti, New York Philharmonic, King's College Choir, Boston Pops and Thomas Hampson.

Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26

Friday, December 24 – Saturday, December 25 via satellite on channel 76

Acoustic Christmas (available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 6)

The tree may be lit, but SiriusXM wants to help you unplug this Christmas with nothing but acoustic holiday tunes. Hear new and classic holiday songs from well-known singer songwriters and bands like Jack Johnson, Sia, George Ezra, Train, Norah Jones, Maroon 5, Jason Mraz, The Lumineers and many more.

Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26

Friday, December 24 – Saturday, December 25 via satellite on channel 6

Mannheim Steamroller Channel (available on the SXM App) Mannheim Steamroller takes holiday classics in a refreshing new direction with their signature blend of symphonic, new age and rock music. Explore more than three decades of their majestic sounds of the season with Mannheim Steamroller founder Chip Davis.

Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26

Navidad (available on the SXM App)

Latin holiday music and traditional sounds, including Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, José Feliciano, Tito El Bambino, Marco Antonio Solís and Fania All-Stars.

Available on the SXM App now through Thursday, January 6

Radio Hanukkah (available on the SXM App)

Extensive collection of Hanukkah-themed music, including contemporary, traditional and children's selections as well as daily reflections and prayers related to the holiday.

Available on the SXM App Tuesday, November 23 through Monday, December 6

Jolly Christmas (available on the SXM App)

Upbeat, energetic holiday hits from The Chipmunks and Gene Autry to Mariah Carey and Jose Feliciano. Feel-good, singing along with the songs you know, bringing smiles to the season! Always a holiday hit…on Jolly Christmas.

Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26

Holiday Instrumentals (available on the SXM App)

An all-new holiday music channel featuring holiday favourites, but the vocals are replaced with instruments. String, piano, orchestra versions and more of your favourite holiday hits. Feel free to sing along with holiday hits instrumental style.

Available via streaming on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26

Noël Incontournable (available on the SXM App)

An all-new holiday music channel featuring Francophone Christmas classics and contemporary holiday hits from the '60s to today with music from Ginette Reno, Bruno Pelletier and Laurence Nerbonne.

Available year-round on the SXM App.

Jazz Holidays (available on the SXM App)

Fire up the chestnuts and be prepared to bop along under the mistletoe with Christmas favourites from classic legends and contemporary jazz stars alike. Featuring songs from Ella Fitzgerald, David Benoit, Wynton Marsalis, Kenny G, Dianne Reeves, Dave Koz, and Vince Guaraldi.

Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26

70s/80s Holidays (available on the SXM App)

Sing-a-long to the biggest and most familiar Christmas and holiday songs from the '70s and '80s. Featuring songs from The Carpenters, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, Hall & Oates, The Jackson 5 and more.

Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26

Rockin' Xmas (available on the SXM App)

SiriusXM's Rockin' Xmas Channel features classic Christmas songs that rock including hits, from AC/DC, Paul McCartney, Bon Jovi, U2, Tom Petty, REO Speedwagon, Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Eagles and more. Plus hear songs that might make you laugh from Cheech & Chong, Adam Sandler and others.

Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26

Holiday Chill-Out (available on the SXM App)

SiriusXM brings you a 24/7 Holiday Chill-Out channel featuring downtempo & deep house versions of classic holiday music.

Available on the SXM App now through Sunday, December 26

New Year's Nation (available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 105)

New Year's Nation is custom curated to serve as your ultimate New Year's celebration playlist powering your party with the best pop, rhythm, dance and hip-hop hits to ring in 2022. Featuring songs from Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Jonas Brothers and more.

Available on the SXM App and via satellite on channel 105 on Monday, December 27 through Monday, January 3

