SiriusXM's Top of the Country finale awards SACHA the title of Canada's next big country music star and $25,000

The show opened Country Music Week 2022 with outstanding performances including headliner set by Tenille Townes

Runners-up awarded $10,000 in prize money for first time ever

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - SiriusXM's Top of the Country competition came to an exciting conclusion last night, crowning SACHA from Warkworth, ON the winner. The fourth annual competition and talent search by SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA), was created to bring the next big Canadian country music artist to stardom. SACHA took home the grand prize of $25,000, will appear in the live CCMA Awards presented by TD broadcast on Sunday, September 11 and more.

The exhilarating live event held at The Palace Theatre in Calgary kicked-off Country Music Week 2022. The three finalists, Josh Ross, SACHA and Shantaia performed for an enthusiastic crowd of country music fans and listeners tuning into the live show on SiriusXM's CBC Country (ch. 171) before a headlining set by 2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD co-host and nominee Tenille Townes. Audience votes and a judging panel of music industry professionals decided the fate of the finalists and ultimately chose SACHA as this year's winner. As a surprise, Josh Ross and Shantaia were each awarded $10,000 in prize money for the first time in competition history.

"The SiriusXM Top of the Country competition has nurtured my abilities and passions as a Canadian country artist and I am beyond grateful to be standing here today as the 2022 winner," said SACHA. "This is a dream come true and I wouldn't be here without the fans who believed in me and supported my music. Thank you to everyone along the way who helped me get here, including SiriusXM and the CCMA."

The finale was the culmination of a year-long competition that began with Canadian country music artists casting their submissions from coast-to-coast. The impressive group was paired down to the top eight who were given the opportunity to showcase their talent to Canadians, who ultimately decided on the top three finalists. Josh Ross, SACHA and Shantaia experienced mentorship journeys and showcase opportunities to hone their skills and prepare them for the much-anticipated moment that brought them centre stage.

"This competition continues to prove just how much talent lives within Canada and at SiriusXM, we are dedicated to giving Canadian artists a platform where they can continue to succeed in the industry," says Paul Cunningham, SVP Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "This year's finalists are some of the most talented we've seen, and throughout the competition SACHA wowed time-and-time again. Tonight was a true testament to their level of commitment, talent and place in Canadian country music fans' hearts."

"The Canadian Country Music Association wants to say a big congratulations to SACHA and all the other competitors who have made the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition such a rewarding experience," says Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "We value the ongoing partnership with SiriusXM Canada and are thrilled to watch the contestants continue to flourish within the Canadian music scene."

SiriusXM's Top of the Country, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association, is part of SiriusXM's ongoing commitment to promoting and elevating the best in emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and reach.

