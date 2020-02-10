SiriusXM's search for Canada's next country music star returns

SiriusXM and the CCMA announce the third annual Top of the Country competition

Registration opens today

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, today announced the kick-off of the third annual SiriusXM Top of the Country in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA). This coast-to-coast search provides emerging Canadian country artists with a national platform, opportunities to perform on some of Canada's biggest country music stages, SOCAN songwriting camps, and once-in-a-lifetime mentorship opportunities from some of the industry's best. The winner of SiriusXM's Top of the Country will win one of the biggest music prizes in Canada - $25,000 cash.

Canadian country solo artists and groups can register for SiriusXM Top of the Country starting February 10 at 10 am ET until 12 pm ET on February 28 at topcountry.siriusxm.ca .

"After the success of last year's SiriusXM Top of the Country competition, we are thrilled to be back for our third year," said Jeff Leake, Director, Music Programming, SiriusXM Canada. "We are excited to see this year's group of talented artists, along with providing them with invaluable exposure within the country music industry and the country, mentorship and artist development opportunities."

"We're so proud of the continued success of Top of the Country and our past winners Andrew Hyatt and Matt Lang," said Tracy Martin, President, CCMA. "This is always one of the events I really look forward to during Country Music Week and we're excited to partner with SiriusXM again in Hamilton, where we hosted the inaugural contest just two years ago. This program with SiriusXM furthers our commitment to the development of new Canadian country talent and we want to wish all of this year's participants the best of luck in the competition journey!"

Following registration, eight semi-finalists will be chosen by a jury of industry experts to record original tracks and in-studio videos for the Canada-wide online vote, taking place in June. Once voting is complete, the top three acts will emerge as Top Country finalists, receiving a performance spot at one of Canada's largest country music festivals. Finalists will also attend a SOCAN songwriting camp in Nashville and an exclusive mentorship session and industry showcase in Toronto.

The grand prize winner will be chosen live during the Country Music Week 2020 in Hamilton, ON from September 10-13. Finalists will battle it out on stage at the SiriusXM Top of the Country Finale, airing live on SiriusXM Canada, with industry professionals deciding the winner of the $25,000, plus attendance at an additional SOCAN songwriting camp.

SiriusXM Top of the Country in partnership with the CCMA is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach of over 60 million listeners.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies ten years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA)

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization committed to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Sponsors of Country Music Week and the 2020 CCMA Awards Show include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund," Radio Starmaker, the Government of Ontario, The City of Hamilton and Tourism Hamilton.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Kristine Moshonas, NATIONAL Public Relations, [email protected], 416-523-3207

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.ca

