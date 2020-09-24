SiriusXM's Iceberg channel returns to showcase Canada's biggest rock hits

Celebrated channel returns with 50 Quintessential Canadian Rock Songs countdown

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, today announced Iceberg (ch. 758 online) has returned to the lineup to bring listeners Canada's biggest rock hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000's.

Iceberg features the best in Canadian rock music from Neil Young and The Guess Who to Blue Rodeo and Alanis Morissette. Starting on October 1 at 12 am ET with replays throughout the week, the channel will countdown the 50 Quintessential Canadian Rock Songs, from classic to contemporary, including commentary from special guests. Speaking about their iconic music, as well as other influential artists on the countdown, Iceberg will feature guests including: Randy Bachman of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Rob Baker of The Tragically Hip, Sass Jordan and Colin and John-Angus MacDonald of The Trews.

"We're so happy to be bringing back Iceberg for all those loyal listeners who missed hearing Canada's best rock music from across the decades," said Jeff Leake, Director, Music Programming, SiriusXM Canada. "And to kick things off with an epic countdown featuring our biggest homegrown bands and artists through the years is the perfect way to celebrate the channel's return."

Iceberg and the 50 Quintessential Canadian Rock Songs countdown are available through the SiriusXM app on mobile phones, tablets and computers, as well as on a wide variety of connected devices in the home including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. The SiriusXM app also offers additional features such as SiriusXM video, Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora that listeners can curate themselves, and an On Demand library with more than 10,000 hours of archived shows, exclusive music performances, interviews and audio documentaries.

To learn more, including broadcast times, visit: www.siriusxm.ca/iceberg50.

