SiriusXM's huge library of On Demand content - featuring Howard Stern and much more - now available on Amazon Alexa and Echo devices

Use your voice to access the content you want – when you want it – from the renowned interviews and edgy comedy of The Howard Stern Show to a library of 10,000 hours of archived shows, musical performances and more from SiriusXM

SiriusXM's latest feature – Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora – is now also available through Alexa

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - SiriusXM and Amazon announced today that SiriusXM's On Demand library is now available to subscribers with Amazon Alexa and Echo devices, as well as several third-party devices with Alexa built-in. Now, in addition to getting SiriusXM's 300+ channels of live programming already available on Amazon Alexa and Echo devices, SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can simply ask Alexa to play their favourite SiriusXM shows and compelling content whenever they want it. Streaming access is included for those SiriusXM subscribers with the Select and All Access packages, as well as the Essential and Premier streaming packages.

It's never been a better time to hear Howard Stern; his celebrity interviews are hailed as the best in the business, his sharply comedic radio show is a must-listen, and his ever-growing decades-rich library of shows and classic moments are exclusively available through SiriusXM. That library is actively curated and presented to highlight past audio from Howard Stern that is compelling and timeless. Now, subscribers can walk in the door after work and simply ask Alexa to play that morning's episode of The Howard Stern Show, or get right to one of Howard's excellent celebrity interviews by saying, for example, "Alexa, play the Howard Stern interview with Paul McCartney on SiriusXM."

Customers can ask Alexa to play recent episodes from SiriusXM shows such as The Jenny McCarthy Show, Andy Cohen Live, the 80s on 8 Big 40 Countdown, Kevin Hart's Straight From The Hart, The Barstool Radio Show, Sway in the Morning, Dr. Laura, The Karen Hunter Show, Jeff Lewis Live, Mad Dog Unleashed with Christopher Russo, or some of the many exclusive live performances from the SiriusXM studios. Just use the show title by saying, for example, "Alexa, play the latest Mad Dog Unleashed show on SiriusXM." To get Dave Matthews' recent performance, you would say, "Alexa, play Dave Matthews live at The Garage on SiriusXM."

SiriusXM's On Demand library offers more than 10,000 hours of archived shows, exclusive music performances, interviews and audio documentaries.

In addition to the availability of SiriusXM On Demand programming, SiriusXM's latest feature – Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora – is now also available on Amazon Alexa and Echo devices. SiriusXM All Access subscribers can create their own unique Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, based on the artists they like, either in the SiriusXM app or through Alexa.

Drawing from SiriusXM's vast music library, and combining expert curation with Pandora's unrivaled personalization technology driven by its pioneering Music Genome Project, the stations allow the user to give songs a thumbs up or thumbs down to create a station that plays more of what they want. For example, say, "Alexa, play Taylor Swift Radio on SiriusXM," and while you are listening, you can also tell Alexa which songs should get a thumbs up or thumbs down and which you'd like to skip. Simply say, "Alexa, I like this song," "Alexa, I don't like this song," or "Alexa, next song."

The SiriusXM app also now syncs your on demand listening experience with your Alexa enabled devices. You can pause the show you were listening to in your SiriusXM app and pick up where you left off on your Alexa device when you get home. For example, just ask Alexa to "Resume The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM."

SiriusXM content and features available on Amazon Alexa mirrors what is available to the subscriber streaming on the SiriusXM app, based on their subscription. For more info on what channels are available on various SiriusXM subscriptions – including SiriusXM's exclusively outside-the-car packages – go to www.siriusxm.ca/plans .

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies ten years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

