SiriusXM presents SmartLess live with special guest Howard Stern

Top-ranking podcast to make SiriusXM debut with special live event from Stephen Talkhouse

Episode will premiere September 9 exclusively for subscribers

Special intimate SiriusXM concert to take place at Stephen Talkhouse immediately following SmartLess Live; Artist to be revealed in the coming days

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada announced today that the top-ranking podcast SmartLess will make its debut on SiriusXM with a live event featuring Howard Stern as their special guest at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY.

The live podcast taping in front of an audience of fans and SiriusXM subscribers will feature SmartLess hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes sitting down with Howard Stern for a rare wide-ranging interview.

Smartless Sweeps Banner (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

The episode will be released exclusively to subscribers on September 9, airing first on SiriusXM and then available on demand in the SiriusXM app and to SiriusXM Podcasts+ subscribers in Apple Podcasts. It will be released widely on September 16 wherever podcasts are available.

In a joint statement, hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes said: "It's a Sirius honour for us three jesters to interview the King Of All Media."

"We're thrilled that SmartLess will make its SiriusXM debut with a special live event featuring none other than Howard Stern as their guest," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer at SiriusXM. "This live taping at the intimate Stephen Talkhouse promises an unforgettable experience for our SiriusXM subscribers, as hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes showcase their knack for captivating and entertaining conversations. We're excited to kick off this next chapter for SiriusXM and SmartLess, and can't think of a better way to do that than with SiriusXM's biggest star Howard Stern. This is just the beginning of what we know will be an exciting collaboration."

The award-winning "SmartLess" podcast was launched in July 2020 and is consistently among the top 5 most listened-to podcasts monthly. Guests have included Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Don Cheadle, Steve Martin & Martin Short, Larry David, Greta Gerwig, Idris Elba, Kristen Stewart, Pedro Pascal, Selena Gomez, Presidents Biden, Obama and Clinton, and many more. "SmartLess" is produced by Michael Grant Terry, Bennett Barbakow, and Rob Amjärv.

Howard Stern, best known for his deep, wide-ranging long-form discussions with legendary figures across music, comedy, entertainment and beyond, will be taking a rare seat in the guest chair. Howard's legendary interview, comedy and entertainment radio show, The Howard Stern Show, airs exclusively on SiriusXM, where Howard has produced two channels of new and classic shows since 2006. Howard is also a recent best-seller with his 2019 book "Howard Stern Comes Again."

