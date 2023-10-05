SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ returns with live coverage of the 2023-24 NHL® season

Subscribers can hear new hosts, expert insiders, special programming, and live play-by-play of

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company and the Official Satellite Radio Partner of the NHL®, today announced comprehensive coverage of the 2023-24 NHL® season, right through the Stanley Cup® Final. SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ (ch. 91) will bring subscribers across North America compelling insight, expert analysis, special programming, interviews, and live-play-play of every game starting Tuesday, October 10.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ is entering its 19th season offering listeners all the action across the ice and behind-the-scenes and welcomes a dynamic roster of former players bringing their knowledge and perspective on a daily basis, including Mike Johnson, Anthony Stewart, Mike Rupp, Martin Biron, Shane O'Brien, Mike McKenna and Andrew Raycroft.

Get expert opinion, analysis and season previews for all 32 NHL teams with the regular roster of listener favourites, including Gord Stellick, Scott Laughlin, Steve Kouleas, Boomer Gordon, Mick Kern, Linda Cohn and Dave McCarthy. Insiders Brian Burke, Elliotte Friedman, Bruce Boudreau, Dave Poulin, Craig Button, Jeff Marek and Dave Pagnotta also return every week for another season.

The season opens on Tuesday, October 10 with a tripleheader broadcast. The first puck drop is in Tampa Bay, where the Lightning host the Nashville Predators, followed by rookie sensation Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks taking on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Night one concludes with the Vegas Golden Knights, the defending Stanley Cup® champions, facing off against the Seattle Kraken.

In addition, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ will be offering subscribers comprehensive coverage of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers on October 29.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ is the only 24/7 audio channel dedicated to the NHL and is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radio (channel 91) and on the SiriusXM app (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™). For more SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ programming, visit: SiriusXM.ca/SiriusXM-NHL-Network-Radio.

Fans can also search their favourite NHL team's name in the SiriusXM app in their cars, at home and on the go for additional content including podcasts, player interview, press conferences, and more. The SiriusXM app offers 32 NHL team channels, each dedicated to carrying the official radio broadcast for each NHL team, making it easy for fans to find and listen to their favourite team's announcers for every game. All 32 team channels are also available in vehicles equipped with SiriusXM's latest-generation 360L radios. French-language broadcasts for all Montreal Canadians games will be available via Attitude Franco (ch.163).

For a schedule of NHL games on SiriusXM go to SiriusXM.ca/NHL Keep up with SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ on X, formerly known as Twitter and Facebook.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 14 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics, and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and NHL Network Radio name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2023. All Rights Reserved.

