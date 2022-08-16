SiriusXM Music Town announces dates and ticket details for free concerts

Four Canadian communities set to host big name acts this fall - tickets available Friday, August 19 at 11:00 am ET

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM and Live Nation announced dates, locations, and ticket details for the upcoming SiriusXM Music Town concerts in four lucky communities across Canada. The winning towns of Orangeville, Ontario, Estevan, Saskatchewan, Miramichi, New Brunswick and Blanc-Sablon, Quebec, beat out hundreds of other communities to be named the inaugural SiriusXM Music Towns. Their heartfelt nominations, incredible community spirit and passion for music have secured them a once-in-a-lifetime concert featuring a big-name Canadian act.

"When we set out to find the first SiriusXM Music Towns, we knew Canadians would be excited by the opportunity to bring amazing Canadian artists to their doorstep, but the passion and enthusiasm has exceeded all our expectations," said Paul Cunningham, SVP, Sales & Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "As we continue to plan local events, we're looking forward to celebrating with the winning communities and we have some exciting surprises in the works!"

On Friday, August 19 at 11:00 am ET, a limited amount of free tickets will be available to claim through musictown.siriusxm.ca. The number of tickets available is based on venue capacity.

The dates and locations for each concert are:

Orangeville, ON - Saturday, September 17 – Walk Off The Earth at Alder Recreation Centre

- – at Alder Recreation Centre Estevan, SK - Saturday, September 24 – Dallas Smith at Affinity Place

- – at Affinity Place Blanc-Sablon, QC - Saturday, October 1 – 2Frères at Blanc-Sablon Arena

- – at Blanc-Sablon Arena Miramichi, NB - Sunday, October 2 – Arkells at Miramichi Civic Centre

"It is a great honour to host Arkells for an unforgettable concert experience," said Paddy Quinn, Deputy Mayor of Miramichi and key player in the town's rallying stage of the competition. "Music and culture have always been important to our community and when we learned of this competition, we rallied to demonstrate why Miramichi would be the perfect place for a SiriusXM Music Town concert. Now, we are fortunate to be one of four towns hosting one of Canada's biggest bands. We are also excited to offer additional activities and events built around the concert to make this occasion even more memorable for all of us."

Each SiriusXM Music Town event will engage local vendors, businesses, and community groups, to help support the community even further.

Visit musictown.siriusxm.ca to learn more about the four winning communities and the SiriusXM Music Town Program.

