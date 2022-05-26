SiriusXM launches Music Town to bring once-in-a-lifetime concerts to four Canadian towns

Nominations open for towns to host a show with Arkells, Dallas Smith, Walk off the Earth, or 2Frères

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM Canada announced the launch of SiriusXM Music Town, a nationwide program to bring big Canadian acts like Arkells, Dallas Smith, Walk off the Earth, and 2Frères to four lucky towns across the country for one epic night.

"SiriusXM Music Town will bring a world-class live concert experience, featuring some of Canada's top artists, to towns that typically don't make the concert tour," said Paul Cunningham, SVP, Sales & Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "The power of live music is human connection and the joy of a shared, mind-blowing experience. That's why we're so excited to share this experience with communities across Canada through Music Town."

Nominate Your Town

The nomination period runs from May 25, 2022, until June 12, 2022, at musictown.siriusxm.ca, and communities across Canada are invited to share what makes their town special and why they should host one of Canada's top acts – like Arkells, Dallas Smith, Walk off the Earth, and 2Frères.

"After travelling across Canada, I've found that just about every town has a unique connection to music – whether it's an artist that hails from that town, a killer local music scene, or a song that memorializes their hometown," said Canadian artist Dallas Smith. "Growing up in a smaller community like Langley, my favourite bands never stopped in my town. That's why I'm so excited to partner with SiriusXM Canada on Music Town and bring these communities a stellar show."

Vote & Rally for Your Town

On June 21, 16 finalists will be announced across four regions - Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and Eastern Canada, and voting and rallying will begin! Canadians will cast their votes for their top town in each region and finalists can increase their odds of winning by taking to social to earn rally points towards the ultimate prize.

Winner Announcement

On July 14, one town in each region will be declared a SiriusXM Music Town and planning for the epic concerts will begin!

To learn more about Music Town please visit musictown.siriusxm.ca and be sure to check out SiriusXM's social channels for updates on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and contact [email protected] with any questions.

Music Town is just one of the many exciting activations SiriusXM Canada has planned for 2022 through its recently announced partnership with Live Nation Canada. The strategic partnership will shine a spotlight on live music and comedy events from coast-to-coast in 2022 and beyond with SiriusXM bringing on-site perks, activations, broadcasts and more to fans and SiriusXM subscribers.

About Music Town Headliners

ARKELLS

Hailed by The Globe and Mail as "the right kind of band for this decade," Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. As radio mainstays, sports-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells have remained ever present – building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and new music at every turn. The most emblematic example of this being The Rally, Arkells' hometown concert that was hailed as one of the biggest headline shows in the country, and is slated to return in June 2022. Arkells continue to unleash new music and tour dates as the band and their fans return to live in-person festivities. Their hotly-anticipated new album BLINK ONCE is out now, with recently teased BLINK TWICE companion album due later this year.

DALLAS SMITH

Platinum selling Country music star Dallas Smith "has blazed a path across genres in Canadian music" (CBC Music) for nearly two decades and fans continue to prove they'll follow him wherever he wants to go. A multiple JUNO and CCMA Award winning entertainer, Dallas Smith is one of the most celebrated artists in Canadian Country music. Amassing three CRIA gold-certified albums, three CRIA platinum-certified singles, Smith is also the first Canadian Artist in both the Nielsen BDS and Mediabase era, to have three consecutive #1 singles from the same album (Side Effects).

WALK OFF THE EARTH

Walk off the Earth is a Toronto native group who catapulted to stardom over a decade ago and shows no signs of slowing down. Walk off the Earth has brought a unique touch to the indie music scene with their specially curated music videos and their unique covers of chart-topping hits. With their start on YouTube, they have taken the music world by storm with their special sound and group dynamic. Having reached even the US top charts, Walk off the Earth has made a name for themselves all over North America. However, this Canadian based band has always enjoyed returning home for concerts and events. After experiencing a tragic loss, the protection and prioritization of their Canadian roots became more important than ever. Spending much of their time laying low and writing in Ontario, the band has released their 8th studio album to rave reviews.

2FRÈRES

2Frères is a popular folk-rock duo originally from Chapais, Quebec. Recipients of the ADISQ Gala award for Group or Duo of the Year in 2016, brothers Sonny and Erik Caouette continue to amaze. Their song, "Sous le même toit," became their 12th career number 1 hit in just a few days, a record in the history of music in Quebec. Through their music, Erik and Sonny share real-life moments, both big and small, in stories that unfold like photos. Their music features a combination of rich string and keyboard compositions, inspired performances by talented musicians and unforgettable melodies.

