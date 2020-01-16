SiriusXM introduces new aftermarket radio - SiriusXM Tour™ - featuring SiriusXM with 360L

SiriusXM's latest aftermarket radio combines satellite and streaming to deliver 300+ live channels of audio entertainment, 10,000 hours of On Demand Content, Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora and more

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada today introduced its newest aftermarket radio – SiriusXM Tour™ – which can deliver subscribers the functionality of SiriusXM's next generation platform, SiriusXM with 360L, in a portable unit that can be used in the car and at home.

Using SiriusXM with 360L functionality, SiriusXM Tour delivers content via both satellite and streaming, seamlessly switching between both. This gives listeners access to more than 300 live SiriusXM channels plus content from SiriusXM's On Demand library, which offers more than 10,000 hours of archived shows, exclusive interviews and audio documentaries. SiriusXM Tour will also feature SiriusXM's Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, which employ Pandora's unrivaled listener personalization technology and draw from SiriusXM's music library to allow subscribers to create their own unique channels based on their favourite artists.

"SiriusXM with 360L is revolutionizing the way people listen to audio in the car, and with the all-new SiriusXM Tour plug and play radio new and existing subscribers will have the freedom to experience its benefits in the car and at home on an intuitive and user-friendly portable radio," said Joe Verbrugge, SiriusXM's EVP and Division President, Connected Vehicle.

Like all of SiriusXM's dock and play radios, SiriusXM Tour is usable anywhere – in a vehicle, at home or in an office, and even outdoors – with available accessories. SiriusXM Tour can be connected to the Internet via WiFi connection in the home or mobile WiFi hotspot in the car.

Additional features available on the SiriusXM Tour include: channel navigating and tuning via voice commands; personalized "For You" recommendations that are based on listening history and preferences; SiriusXM's 100+ Xtra Music Channels curated across genres and eras for any mood, occasion or activity; an enhanced sports play-by-play offering that makes it easier to find the favourite teams when it is game time and displays games in progress with scores; and the ability to receive software updates.

SiriusXM Tour is expected to be available later this spring at retail locations and stores nationwide including Best Buy and SiriusXM.ca. At launch, SiriusXM Tour can be purchased with a vehicle kit. Additional accessories will be available at retail locations and shop.siriusxm.ca.

The content and features available on SiriusXM Tour will vary based on the SiriusXM subscription purchased. SiriusXM All Access is SiriusXM's most extensive subscription package and allows subscribers to enjoy the full breadth and depth of content. For more info on what channels and features are available on various SiriusXM subscriptions visit www.SiriusXM.ca/plans.

###

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies ten years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Kayla J. Schwartz, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-408-6033, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.ca

