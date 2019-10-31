SiriusXM coming to the Google Assistant

With the Google Assistant, SiriusXM subscribers will be able to use their voice to navigate through SiriusXM's wide array of music and talk programming in a natural, conversational way. Subscribers will be able to simply ask the Google Assistant to play a SiriusXM channel by saying, for example, "Hey Google, play The Beatles Channel on SiriusXM."

Music lovers will be able to use the Google Assistant to enjoy SiriusXM's hundreds of commercial-free music channels. This includes exclusive artist-based channels like Tom Petty Radio, Eminem's Shade 45, The Garth Channel, and LL COOL J's Rock the Bells Radio, plus more than 100 recently added SiriusXM Xtra channels that deliver music for every mood and occasion.

Subscribers can also get Howard Stern's two exclusive SiriusXM channels and a host of other channels carrying spoken word programming from the worlds of sports, entertainment, news, lifestyle and comedy. This includes SiriusXM channels from popular brands like Netflix, Barstool Sports and The TODAY Show, one-of-a-kind personalities such as Jenny McCarthy, Kevin Hart, Andy Cohen, Joel Osteen and Chris "Mad Dog'" Russo, enlightening and instructive channels such as Doctor Radio Powered by NYU Langone Health, and much more. For more on all that SiriusXM offers go to SiriusXM.ca .

Later this year, subscribers with a Nest Hub will be able to watch SiriusXM video, giving them access to a selection of video clips curated specifically for the Google Assistant that will allow them to see exclusive in-studio performances, interviews and other entertaining moments at SiriusXM.

"The Google Assistant and Google Nest's portfolio of connected home devices, including the Google Home and Nest Hub, utilize intuitive voice recognition technology that make them a great way for subscribers to experience SiriusXM's compelling and exclusive content in the home," said Mark Redmond, President & CEO, SiriusXM Canada. "We are excited to add Google Nest and Google Home devices to the roster of in-home listening options for our subscribers with streaming access, which now number more than 32 million across North America."

SiriusXM also plans to offer SiriusXM Select, SiriusXM All Access and SiriusXM Essential Streaming subscriptions at promotional rates that will be bundled with a Google Nest Hub. Each such consumer offer will be governed by their Offer Details and the related terms and conditions.

The new availability of SiriusXM on the Google Assistant is the latest collaboration between Google and SiriusXM. Earlier this year the SiriusXM app launched on Android TV, and SiriusXM subscribers can also cast their favourite SiriusXM programming from their phone, tablet or Chrome browser to TVs or speakers using Chromecast.

SiriusXM offers various subscription levels. Go to SiriusXM.ca/plans for more details on the programming and packages that SiriusXM offers subscribers in the car, at home, on a phone, online and on connected home devices.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies ten years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

