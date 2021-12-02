SiriusXM celebrates Blue Rodeo's 16th studio album with the launch of Blue Rodeo Radio

Blue Rodeo Radio will feature music from the band's extensive back catalogue, along with selections from their friends and influences. Band members Jim Cuddy, Greg Keelor, and Bazil Donovan will share the stories behind more than three decades of music, including tales from their new album Many a Mile . Listeners will also hear songs from Blue Rodeo tour mates and collaborators including Skydiggers, Kathleen Edwards, Rose Cousins and other North Americana artists, while Blue Rodeo Favourite vignettes will delve into the band's musical influences, from Canadian folk and country music duo Ian & Sylvia to Kris Kristofferson, and more.

In addition, as part of Blue Rodeo Radio, the band will perform songs from their 16th studio album, Many A Mile, at the El Mocambo in Toronto today, Thursday, December 2, during an intimate SiriusXM live performance. The show will be recorded, premiering Friday at 8pm ET on SiriusXM Channel 359 with re-broadcasts airing throughout the weekend on Blue Rodeo Radio.

"We're so happy to be working with the great team at SiriusXM in presenting a weekend of Blue Rodeo Radio!" said the band. "We're so excited to share our new music with our fans and thank SiriusXM for celebrating the release of Many A Mile with us. Hope you all enjoy it."

"Blue Rodeo has a special place in our hearts at SiriusXM Canada, and in the history of Canadian music," said John Lewis, Senior Vice President, Programming & Operations. "Blue Rodeo Radio is really going to honour that in giving our subscribers full access to all of their favourites, plus the new album and more."

Blue Rodeo's 16th studio album, Many a Mile, debuts December 3 and is available for pre-order through BlueRodeo.com.

SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen to learn more.

For more information, visit: www.siriusxm.ca/blog/blue-rodeo-radio-takes-over-north-americana-this-weekend

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 12 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]