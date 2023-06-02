SiriusXM celebrates Black Music Month with limited engagement channels, exclusive content and specialty programming

The 2PAC Channel, So So Def Radio, Billboard Top 500 R&B, and Hip Hop Top 500 debut as limited-engagement channels throughout the month

TORONTO, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada today announced the launch of its Black Music Month celebrations with limited-engagement channels, exclusive content and specialty programming spotlighting legendary artists and music.

Billboard Top 500 R&B Countdown SXM (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.) Jermaine Dupri On So So Def Recordings Radio SXM (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.) 2PAC Channel (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

In honour of Black Music Month, SiriusXM will feature four limited-engagement channels including The 2PAC Channel, So So Def Radio, Billboard Top 500 R&B Countdown, and Hip Hop Top 500, all providing a unique and exclusive experience for listeners that spotlight the artists and songs that have been transformative in Black music. See below for details on SiriusXM's limited-engagement channels and additional specialty programming:

The 2PAC Channel will play hits, album tracks and live performances from hip-hop icon 2PAC. From his early career days, through his time at Death Row and his posthumous releases, hear all music from the genius of 2PAC and from other artists who are "Down For Pac" as they share their favourite songs and stories. The 2PAC Channel will be available on SiriusXM channel 104 from June 15 through June 28 and on the SXM App until June 30.

So So Def Radio celebrates 30 years of So So Def Records with founder and CEO Jermaine Dupri and various artists from and associated with the iconic label. Hear the music and stories behind some of the biggest hits as well as classic tracks produced by Jermaine himself. The channel will take listeners through three decades of influential smashes by history-making hip-hop, R&B and pop superstars including Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Xscape, Anthony Hamilton, Bow Wow, Dem Franchize Boyz, Youngbloodz, Kris Kross, Usher and others. So So Def Radio will be available on SiriusXM channel 104 from June 8 through June 14 and on the SXM App until June 30.

Billboard Top 500 R&B honours Black Music Month with the Billboard Top 500 R&B hits of the past six decades from motown to disco, funk to soul, right up to today's current hits. Hear from artists such as Marvin Gaye, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Usher, Mariah Carey, Smokey Robinson, Beyoncé, Lionel Richie, Whitney Houston and more. Billboard Top 500 R&B will be available on SiriusXM channel 104 from June 1 through June 7 and on the SXM App until June 30.

Hip Hop Top 500 are the biggest songs in hip-hop from Dr. Dre to Missy Elliott to J. Cole and hundreds more spanning three-plus decades, but only one will get the props at the top of the countdown. Hip-Hop Top 500 will be available on SiriusXM channel 105 from June 23 through June 29 and on the SXM App until June 30.

SiriusXM will feature additional specialty programming to celebrate Black Music Month including:

50s Gold Guest DJ with Smokey Robinson : Smokey Robinson highlights Black music from the 50s with stories of artists he worked with, admired and was inspired by. The Smokey Robinson Guest DJ airs on SiriusXM's 50s Gold (ch. 72) June 2nd .

highlights Black music from the 50s with stories of artists he worked with, admired and was inspired by. The Smokey Robinson Guest DJ airs on SiriusXM's 50s Gold (ch. 72) . 60s Gold Black Music Month Top 40: 60s Gold honours Black Music Month with the top 40 songs by Black artists from the 60s. The countdown airs on SiriusXM's 60s Gold (ch. 73) on June 17th .

60s Gold honours Black Music Month with the top 40 songs by Black artists from the 60s. The countdown airs on SiriusXM's 60s Gold (ch. 73) on . Hip-Hop Nation's Hip-Hop Heroes: Hear today's hip-hop hitmakers celebrate and highlight some of their respective hip-hop heroes for Black Music Month. Listen to voices like Cordae, Blxst, Toosii, Lah Pat, and Hit-Boy speak on artists like Nas, Jay-Z, Scarface, LL Cool J, 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G., and more. Hip-Hop Heroes airs on SiriusXM's Hip-Hop Nation (ch. 44) every week throughout June.

Hear today's hip-hop hitmakers celebrate and highlight some of their respective hip-hop heroes for Black Music Month. Listen to voices like Cordae, Blxst, Toosii, Lah Pat, and Hit-Boy speak on artists like Nas, Jay-Z, Scarface, LL Cool J, 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G., and more. Hip-Hop Heroes airs on SiriusXM's Hip-Hop Nation (ch. 44) every week throughout June. Hits 1 Black Music Month: Each week during the month of June, host 24kGoldn will feature Black Music Month superstars during his Goldn Hour feature, starting with André 3000. Hits 1 will also be spotlighting Black artists each week on the Weekend Countdown w/ SpyDer Harrison . Hits 1 Black Music Month celebration airs on SiriusXM's Hits 1 (ch. 2) throughout June.

Each week during the month of June, host 24kGoldn will feature Black Music Month superstars during his Goldn Hour feature, starting with André 3000. Hits 1 will also be spotlighting Black artists each week on the Weekend Countdown w/ . Hits 1 Black Music Month celebration airs on SiriusXM's Hits 1 (ch. 2) throughout June. My Top 8 with Mario: Grab your headphones and get ready to jam out with Mario's top 8 picks for Black Music Month. He'll play hits from Beyoncé to Usher and share some fun facts about his own hits like "Just A Friend" and "Let Me Love You." My Top 8 with Mario airs on SiriusXM's Pop 2K (ch. 10) on June 6th .

Grab your headphones and get ready to jam out with Mario's top 8 picks for Black Music Month. He'll play hits from Beyoncé to Usher and share some fun facts about his own hits like "Just A Friend" and "Let Me Love You." 8 with Mario airs on SiriusXM's Pop (ch. 10) on . SiriusXM and Pandora Playback with Toosii: Moderated by YaGirlMorgz, Toosii has all eyes on him and his new single "Favourite Song" in front of a live in-studio audience. The playback airs on SiriusXM's Hip-Hop Nation (ch. 44) June on 27th.

Moderated by YaGirlMorgz, Toosii has all eyes on him and his new single "Favourite Song" in front of a live in-studio audience. The playback airs on SiriusXM's Hip-Hop Nation (ch. 44) June on 27th. Symphony Hall: This Juneteenth, celebrate the contributions and artistry of Black Americans in classical music featuring music by Florence Price , William Grant Still , Jessie Montgomery , Adolphus Hailstork and others. The Juneteenth remembrance and celebration airs on SiriusXM's Symphony Hall (ch. 76) on June 19th .

This Juneteenth, celebrate the contributions and artistry of Black Americans in classical music featuring music by , , , and others. The Juneteenth remembrance and celebration airs on SiriusXM's Symphony Hall (ch. 76) on . The Groove Sessions with Jody Watley : Grammy winner Jody Watley performs live from the SiriusXM studio in front of an audience in celebration of Black Music Month. SiriusXM's The Groove Session with Jody Watley airs on The Groove (ch. 50) on June 17th .

Grammy winner performs live from the SiriusXM studio in front of an audience in celebration of Black Music Month. SiriusXM's The Groove Session with airs on The Groove (ch. 50) on The Groove Sessions with War: Celebrate Black Music Month with the Funk/Soul band, War, taking over The Groove for an hour with an exclusive performance. Hear "Low Rider," "Slippin Into Darkness," "Why Can't We Be Friends" and more. SiriusXM's The Groove Session with War airs on The Groove (ch. 50) on June 1st .

Celebrate Black Music Month with the Funk/Soul band, War, taking over The Groove for an hour with an exclusive performance. Hear "Low Rider," "Slippin Into Darkness," "Why Can't We Be Friends" and more. SiriusXM's The Groove Session with War airs on The Groove (ch. 50) on . Mixtape: North: Throughout the month of June, catch a live recording of the official launch of Mixtape: North on SiriusXM ch.164, the first 24/7 Canadian Hip-Hop and R&B channel. Featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR and Friends, the recorded broadcast includes performances by LAVI$H, Savannah Ré and Boi-1da, along with multiple surprise guests. In addition, tune in June 23 for an exclusive in-studio takeover with PARTYNEXTDOOR, who will be playing his favourite selects from across the channel's catalogue.

Throughout the month of June, catch a live recording of the official launch of on SiriusXM ch.164, the first 24/7 Canadian Hip-Hop and R&B channel. Featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR and Friends, the recorded broadcast includes performances by LAVI$H, Savannah Ré and Boi-1da, along with multiple surprise guests. In addition, tune in for an exclusive in-studio takeover with PARTYNEXTDOOR, who will be playing his favourite selects from across the channel's catalogue. Influence Franco: Montréal Hip-Hop artist and historian Kapois Lamort will delve into the often-untold history of Québec's Black community and the impact of Black music on Québécois culture on Influence Franco SiriusXM ch. 174 all month long. In addition, Haitian-Canadian rapper Imposs will takeover the channel in celebration of Black Music Month.

Montréal Hip-Hop artist and historian Kapois Lamort will delve into the often-untold history of Québec's Black community and the impact of Black music on Québécois culture on Influence Franco SiriusXM ch. 174 all month long. In addition, Haitian-Canadian rapper Imposs will takeover the channel in celebration of Black Music Month. Poplandia: Rapper King Cruff will takeover SiriusXM ch. 754 in celebration of Black Music Month on June 2 .

Rapper King Cruff will takeover SiriusXM ch. 754 in celebration of Black Music Month on . Canada Talks: SiriusXM ch. 167 will honour Black Music Month with a variety of feature interviews and special programming all month long.

Black Music Month will also see the premiere of the second season of the award-winning SXM podcast All Music Is Black Music hosted by Selema Masekela with guests including Coco Jones, Denzel Curry, Smokey Robinson and more. All Music is Black Music, co-produced with the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, explores the profound influence of African American music and culture on the contemporary music landscape. Each episode delves into the stories of black musicians and cultural creators who have shaped today's trends, styles, and genres. Original music by Mobley adds a captivating sonic dimension to this series.

Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM streaming for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer. See Offer Details.

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 14 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]