SiriusXM Canada unveils sports and entertainment programming lineup for Super Bowl LIX Week

SiriusXM NFL Radio, Mad Dog Sports Radio, Super Bowl LIX Radio, entertainment programming and more to broadcast live from "Media Row" at the New Orleans Convention Center

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada today announced its extensive programming plans for Super Bowl LIX Week – February 3-9 – in New Orleans, Louisiana. SiriusXM listeners will have access to multiple broadcasts of the game, a dedicated Super Bowl pop-up channel and special exclusive sports and entertainment programming live from Media Row in The Big Easy.

On Super Bowl Sunday, February 9 (6:30 pm ET), SiriusXM will offer multiple live broadcasts of Super Bowl LIX from Caesars Superdome. Listeners can tune in to the team broadcasts from the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the Westwood One national radio broadcast and a Spanish-language broadcast. Channels can be found at siriusxm.ca/live-sports/nfl.

Super Bowl game broadcasts - as well as SiriusXM programming airing throughout Super Bowl Week - are available to subscribers in SiriusXM-enabled vehicles and on the SiriusXM app.

During the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, SiriusXM will offer listeners the broadcast of the on-field musical performance by Kendrick Lamar. Listeners can hear it live on Hip-Hop Nation (SiriusXM 44) and Super Bowl LIX Radio (SiriusXM 106).

SiriusXM's 24/7 NFL channel - SiriusXM NFL Radio (SiriusXM 88) - will broadcast live from Media Row at the New Orleans Convention Center each day of Super Bowl Week. SiriusXM NFL Radio hosts in New Orleans will include Rich Gannon, Alex Smith, Jim Miller, Pat Kirwan, Kirk Morrison, Solomon Wilcots, Patrick Peterson, Ed McCaffrey, Max Starks, Tim Brown, Amber Theoharis and Bruce Murray.

Listeners will also get live coverage of special Super Bowl Week events including the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on Feb. 6, and live postgame coverage from the stadium after the Super Bowl. Also on Feb. 6, SiriusXM NFL Radio will have live interviews from the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors event that salutes the top performers of the 2024 season, including the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide, the AP Most Valuable Player and AP Coach of the Year.

Super Bowl LIX Radio launched as a special week-long pop-up channel as of Monday, Feb. 3 on SiriusXM channel 106 and on the SiriusXM app. The channel is hosted by former NFL running back and Louisiana native Jacob Hester. Hester, who is also a host for the SiriusXM College Sports Radio channel, will conduct interviews with players and personalities throughout the week, and highlight the many aspects of Super Bowl Week, from the game to the Super Bowl city's unique culture, food, music and more.

SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio channel, headlined by Radio Hall of Famer Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo, will broadcast live from SiriusXM's Media Row set at the New Orleans Convention Center throughout the week, featuring shows hosted by Russo, Damon Amendolara, Mike Babchik, Adam Schein, Michelle Beadle, Cody Decker and Steve Torre.

In addition to its sports channels, SiriusXM brings an exciting lineup of entertainment and talk programming to New Orleans for Super Bowl Week:

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Camille Kostek, Christen Goff , Jena Sims , Katie Austin and Brooks Nader will host a special SiriusXM broadcast on Media Row on Friday at 10 am ET / 9 am CT that will feature special guests. The show will air on Super Bowl LIX Radio that night at 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT .

, , and will host a special SiriusXM broadcast on Media Row on Friday at / that will feature special guests. The show will air on Super Bowl LIX Radio that night at / . Nikki and Brie Garcia will host a Super Bowl Week episode of their SiriusXM podcast, "The Nikki & Brie Show," on Media Row on Friday at 1 pm ET / noon CT .

/ . "This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson ," on SiriusXM Faction Talk (SiriusXM 103), will originate from Media Row throughout the week.

," on SiriusXM Faction Talk (SiriusXM 103), will originate from Media Row throughout the week. Jacob Hester will also host his college sports show, "Off Campus," heard on SiriusXM College Sports Radio (channel 84), from Media Row weekdays at 3 pm ET / 2 pm CT .

/ . The SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio show "Fantasy Life," hosted by Kendall Valenzuela and Adam Ronis , will air live from Media Row each weekday at 1 pm ET / noon CT (SiriusXM 87).

and , will air live from Media Row each weekday at / (SiriusXM 87). Adam Schein will host his VSiN show from the SiriusXM set on Media Row each weekday at 3 pm ET / 2 pm CT (channel 158).

/ (channel 158). On SportsGrid Radio (SiriusXM 159), " Ferrall Coast to Coast," hosted by Scott Ferrall , will air from SiriusXM's Media Row set each weekday at 3 pm ET / 2 pm CT .

Additionally, SiriusXM announced last month that 10-time GRAMMY award winning singer, songwriter and musician Chris Stapleton will perform an exclusive concert on February 6 at The Fillmore in New Orleans. The country superstar will perform songs from across his acclaimed catalogue, including his latest album, the Grammy-nominated Higher. The performance will air on SiriusXM's Chris Stapleton Radio (ch. 63), an exclusive channel curated and presented by Stapleton and his band.

