SiriusXM Canada to broadcast live from 4 Nations Face-Off™

Subscribers across North America get access to full coverage from SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, live from Montreal and Boston

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company and the Official Partner of 4 Nations Face-Off™, today announced that subscribers will get access to full coverage of the 4 Nations Face-Off™ on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ (ch. 91), starting Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament staged by the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), featuring NHL Players representing Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States facing off in a total of seven games played from Feb. 12 to 20, 2025. Four games will be played at the Bell Centre in Montreal and three games, including the championship game, at TD Garden in Boston. Tickets for all 4 Nations Face-Off games are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.com, the official ticketing partner of the 4 Nations Face-Off, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

As host audio broadcaster, SiriusXM will bring listeners every minute of the action, from the pre-game all the way to the post-game. The SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ team will be live from the broadcast booth for all games in Montreal and Boston. Steve Kouleas will have the play-by-play call, alongside game analysts Anthony Stewart in Montreal, and Andrew Raycroft in Boston. Scott Laughlin will host one-hour pre- and post-game shows along with intermission reports.

Visit siriusxm.ca/4nations for more information.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ is the only 24/7 audio channel dedicated to the NHL, available to subscribers across North America on SiriusXM radios (channel 91) and on the SiriusXM app (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™). For more SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ programming, visit: siriusxm.ca/siriusxm-nhl-network-radio.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 260 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Prime Video, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; and via SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, Sports USA and TuneIn; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country.

Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Productions develops compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's social impact platform, NHL Unites, reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. Through the NHL's investments in communities across North America, the League is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey. Last season, a record number of girls and boys stepped onto the ice and tried hockey for the first time. The NHL's premiere ball hockey program, NHL STREET, continues its expansion into NHL and non-NHL markets, offering fun and affordable hockey for youth. And in arenas Leaguewide, more than 350 cultural celebrations nights are held, celebrating fans of all backgrounds. The League's efforts continue to foster more inclusive environments and grow the game through a greater diversity of participants.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and NHL Network Radio name and logo and NHL Global Series name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

About the National Hockey League Players' Association

The National Hockey League Players' Association, established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League. The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund was launched as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 25 years, tens of thousands of deserving children in 40 countries have benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $26 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.

NHLPA, National Hockey League Players' Association and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the NHLPA and are used under license. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, on X (formerly Twitter), on Instagram and on YouTube.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 15 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

