SiriusXM Canada to broadcast live from 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star

Subscribers across North America get access to full coverage from SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, live from Toronto

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, today announced that subscribers will get access to full coverage of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ (ch. 91), starting Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Follow the best players from across all 32 NHL® teams as they head to Toronto, ON for the 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star at Scotiabank Arena. Coverage from the SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ team will begin on Thursday, February 1, and will span the entire weekend's activities:

NHL ® All-Star Thursday™:

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ is live from 2024 NHL® All-Star Thursday™ inside Scotiabank Arena from 3-6pm with Steve Kouleas, Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin. Catch the wildly popular Tim Horton's NHL® All-Star Player Draft, in which captains of the four All-Star teams will be paired with celebrity captains to select their rosters from the remaining pool of All-Star players, starting at 6pm.

Following the players draft, the SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ team will provide coverage of the NHL Alumni Man of the Year award (honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs), along with the Canadian Tire Professional Women's Hockey League 3-on-3 Showcase, featuring elite players from the PWHL.

Thursday, February 1 from 3 pm ET – 6 pm ET and 6 pm - 10 pm ET

2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™:

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ is live from 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, hosting live shows and conducting interviews all weekend long from the SiriusXM Oasis.

Starting off on Friday, February 2, tune in to a special edition of NHL Morning Skate, featuring Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin from 1-3pm, followed by The Power Play with Steve Kouleas and special guests, former NHL player Anthony Stewart and former NHL Head Coach Bruce Boudreau from 3-6pm.

The NHL Network Radio™ team is back at the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ on Saturday, February 3 from 11 am -3 pm. NHL Morning Skate's Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin kick off from 11am-1pm, followed by The Power Play with Steve Kouleas, Anthony Stewart and Bruce Boudreau from 1-3pm.

Finally, SiriusXM will wrap up 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star coverage from the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ from 12-2pm with a special edition of The Sunday Brunch with Dave McCarthy and Gord Stellick.

Friday, February 2 at 1 pm ET – 3pm ET and 3pm ET 6 pm ET

Saturday, February 3 at 11 am ET – 1 pm ET and 1pm ET to 3pm ET

Sunday, February 4 at 12pm ET – 2 pm ET

2024 NHL ® All-Star Skills ™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook:

The SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ team heads back inside Scotiabank Arena for the NHL All-Star pregame at 6pm and the NHL All-Star Skills™ broadcast starting at 7pm on Friday, February 2. Listeners will get access to full coverage of the competition, which features exceptional talent from the hottest players in the game today. SiriusXM is also proud to co-present with Pepsi, the musical performances during the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills™, featuring Canadian artists TALK, The Glorious Sons and Owen Riegling. Listeners can hear the broadcast live during the game.

Friday, February 2 from 6 pm ET – 10 pm ET

Rogers NHL® All-Star Game

From the pre-game all the way to the post-game, SiriusXM will bring listeners every minute of the 2024 Rogers NHL™ All-Star starting at 3pm on ch. 91.

Saturday, February 2 at 3:00 pm ET

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ is the only 24/7 audio channel dedicated to the NHL and is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM (ch. 91) and on the new SiriusXM app (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™).

