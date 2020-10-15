SiriusXM Canada presents Halloween at Home with music, talk, comedy and entertainment treats for all

The world is scary enough, so have some spooky fun by streaming Halloween programming on home devices & mobile apps

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM and Pandora* announced today they will feature a wide variety of exclusive Halloween-themed programming. With traditional Halloween activities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, SiriusXM plans to help families and listeners find creative and safe ways to keep the spirit alive with endless hours of music and entertainment for the whole family.

Beginning today, October 15, SiriusXM will air extensive programming including everything from scary stories, to haunted house-inspired sounds, to Halloween-themed playlists across SiriusXM's music, talk, comedy and entertainment channels. All programming from SiriusXM is available to stream online on the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices.

SiriusXM's Scream Radio channel is an annual tradition for Halloween enthusiasts, providing the ultimate bone-chilling soundtrack of creepy sound effects, traditional Halloween favourite tunes, ghost stories, spooky music from classic horror films, and more. The limited run channel will also feature a top 50 Halloween song countdown, "The Freaky 50" and will play scary score music, sound effects, spoken word stories 24 hours a day, and will set the tone for a spooktacular haunted house vibe. Scream Radio will run from Thursday, October 15 through Saturday, October 31 on SiriusXM channel 105 on both streaming and satellite. Click here to catch a sneak preview of the channel.

In addition, Jenny McCarthy will host a virtual Halloween special "Jenny McCarthy's Halloween Hollywood Séance with Psychic Medium Matt Fraser" airing on Friday, October 30 at 10:00 am ET on SiriusXM Stars channel 109. The special will feature Jenny McCarthy and her BFF's with special guest psychic medium Matt Fraser in front of a live virtual audience. It's a spin of the spirit world wheel to see what dearly departed Hollywood stars, friends and family want to connect with Jenny McCarthy and her BFF's.

Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis will host a special show "A Virtual Spooky Drink or Five with Jeff Lewis Live" airing on channel 102 on Friday, October 30 at 5:00 pm ET. The special will feature Jeff Lewis as well as Jeff Lewis Live regulars Megan Weaver, Doug Budin, Krista Llamas, and Jamison Scala dressed up in their Halloween best.

SiriusXM's Kids Place Live will launch a "Virtual Trick or Treating" Halloween special for kids and their families. The channel will spin non-stop kid-friendly Halloween music and will play messages from children sharing what they plan to dress up as this Halloween, their favourite candy, or something special they're doing to celebrate whether they're at home or not. Kids are encouraged to call in to the channel all month long by dialing 866-328-2345 and selecting option 5 to leave messages, and they might hear themselves on the radio this Halloween! "Virtual Trick or Treating" will begin on Saturday, October 31 at 5:00 am ET and run through Sunday, November 1 on SiriusXM Kids Place Live, channel 78.

Kids Place Live also offers the ultimate "Halloween House Party" playlist featuring an hour mix of family-friendly Halloween songs: everything from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" music, to the "The Monster Mash," to independent kids' artists, to MC Hammer's Addams Family cover! The eclectic, kid-appropriate seasonal mix will be available On Demand at any time on the SiriusXM app and streaming platform.

Beginning on October 23, the SiriusXM app will be hauntingly designed to attract Halloween enthusiasts. One of the features unique to the app are the classic guest DJ Halloween shows pulled from our archives starring artists such as Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Gene Simmons, and Fred Schneider. The app will also showcase individual horror tales from Radio Classics (ch. 148), including Dracula, Frankenstein, and more.

SiriusXM's Raw Dog Comedy will air "The Raw Dog Comedy Halloween Special" on Friday, October 30 at 5:00 pm ET and run through Monday, November 2 at 10:00 am ET on SiriusXM channel 99. The spooky special will be moderated by comedian and horror movie enthusiast Jim Norton. The SiriusXM host will lead a panel discussion breaking down what makes a good horror film, the greatest horror film directors, iconic scenes, what makes the horror genre so great, and what films stand out as the Greatest Horror Movies of All-Time. Expected panelists include "Scream Queen" Danielle Harris, lead actress in "Halloween" 4 and 5, Phil "CM Punk" Brooks, mixed martial artist who starred in "Girl on the Third Floor," Kane Hodder, stuntman, who has portrayed Jason in five of the "Friday the 13th" film series, Bill Moseley from "House of 1,000 Corpses" and "The Devil's Rejects," Henry Zebrowski, comedian and host of the podcast "The Last Podcast on the Left." The Raw Dog Comedy Halloween Special will be followed by an hour block of Halloween-themed comedy bits including Conan O'Brien's "And They Call Me Mad," a spoken word of Mary Shelley's classic, "Frankenstein."

Additional Halloween programing will include:

1st Wave (SiriusXM channel 33):

Billy Idol's Halloween Transmission

"Billy Idol's Live Transmission" punks up your Halloween with an hour of classic alternative and punk from Sex Pistols, The Smiths and more on Tuesday, October 27 at 8:00 pm ET with replays on Thursday, October 29 at 11:00 pm ET and on Halloween at 7:00 pm ET.

Diplo's Revolution (SiriusXM channel 52):

Major Lazer's "Music Is The Weapon" Halloween Special!

Global Dance Trio Major Lazer celebrates the release of their album "Music Is The Weapon" with an all-day special! Hear a performance captured from their drive-in show in California and hear them discuss tracks along with song collaborators. Airs all day on Halloween at 12:00 pm ET until Sunday, November 1 at 12:00 am ET.

Shade 45 (SiriusXM channel 45):

Bad Meets Evil – Shady Halloween

Shade 45 circles back to 2011 when Eminem and Royce da 5'9" AKA Bad Meets Evil ran down some of their favourite Halloween cuts on the heels of their release, Hell: The Sequel (EP). Hear tracks from Big L, D12, Dana Dane, Three 6 Mafia, Dr. Dre & Ice Cube, and more on Friday, October 30 at 6:00 pm ET. It will rebroadcast on Sunday, November 1 at 12:00 am and 8:00 pm ET.

Devil's Night on Shade 45

DJ Wonder will mix up tons of Horror-Core treats for two hours while artists provide scary tales to keep listeners spooked this Halloween! It airs Saturday, October 31 at 6:00 pm ET and rebroadcasts at 10:00 pm ET.

Hip-Hop Nation (SiriusXM channel 44 ):

'Omari's Spell' Playlist

Omari Hardwick, you may remember as Ghost on hit Starz series, "Power", will host his favourite 15 Hip Hop Halloween cuts on the weekend of his new Horror movie release, Spell. Hear music from Kanye West, Eminem, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, and more airing on Saturday, October 31 at 1:00 pm ET with replays at 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm ET.

U2 X-Radio (SiriusXM channel 32):

Halloween Special

He's an artist, lifelong U2 friend and collaborator – and every month, he takes control of the channel to share commentary and a new hand-selected playlist. This month, explore a killer list of spooky vibes with Gavin Friday on this Halloween episode of "Gavin Friday Presents." Airing Friday, October 30 at 11:00 pm ET.

Hits 1 (SiriusXM channel 2):

Hits 1 HalloWeekend Countdown edition with Spyder Harrison

Enter Spyder Harrison's Haunted House, where he and his pal Mickey The Wonder Pup count down the biggest songs in North America. Expect some spooky surprises and Halloween hits airing on Halloween at 7:00 am ET with replays throughout the day, on Sunday, November 1 and Monday, November 2.

Alt Nation (SiriusXM channel 36):

The Return of Emo-Halloween-O

This Halloween Weekend, Alt Nation is bringing back Emo-Halloween-O featuring the best emo/screamo and pop-punk tracks the 2000s had to offer. Starting Halloween Eve and continuing all weekend long, listen for blocks comprised of throwback tracks from Dashboard Confessional, Fall Out Boy, Death Cab for Cutie, My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, Jimmy Eat World and more! Airs Friday, October 30 and rebroadcasts each hour through Sunday, November 1.

Volume (SiriusXM channel 106):

Motörhead: 40 Years of 'Ace of Spades' Special

In celebration of the release of the deluxe collectors box set and special anniversary editions of Motörhead's fourth studio album "Ace of Spades," SiriusXM Volume presents a one-hour special featuring a full deck of A-list rockers paying tribute to this iconic album and its fearless leader, Lemmy Kilmister. The special will air on Friday, October 30 at 10:00 am and 7:00 pm ET and replays on Halloween at 12:00 pm and 11:00 pm ET.

Feedback's Virtual Halloween Costume Trick or Treat Fright Fest

Feedback hosts Nik Carter and Lori Majewski refuse to let Halloween be cancelled, so they are throwing a Virtual Halloween Party and inviting SiriusXM subscribers to join the show in costume via Zoom. Fans in attendance will be asked to come dressed as their favourite musicians, and Nik and Lori and the Feedback staff will vote and give the top three costumes special prizes. The episode will also include guest judges and other spooky surprises. Premieres Friday, October 30 at 9:00 am ET.

Ozzy's Boneyard (SiriusXM channel 38):

40 years of Motörhead's 'Ace of Spades' Weekend

Ozzy's Boneyard spotlights the 40th anniversary of Motörhead's iconic adrenaline surging album "Ace of Spades!" Hear songs and insights from the band every hour throughout Halloween weekend beginning on Friday, October 30 through Sunday, November 1.

Octane (SiriusXM channel 37):

Octane's Halloween Costume Covers Contest

Octane highlights the best bands that "dressed up as other bands" for a Halloween Costume Covers Contest and will let the fans vote on their favourite Hard Rock cover songs, playing them back on Halloween weekend. Hear the Top 20 Hard Rock cover songs hosted by horror fanatic and Motionless In White front man Chris Motionless alongside Octane's Jose Mangin as they share their love of Halloween, covers, and horror! The three-day one-hour special show begins on Friday, October 30 at 9:00 am ET and will rebroadcast throughout the weekend.

SiriusXMU (SiriusXM channel 35 ):

Halloween Cover-All Costume Party

Even the songs will be wearing masks this Halloween! Listen in for indie artists covering all kinds of songs, and other artists covering indie songs beginning on Saturday, October 31 at 7:00 am through Sunday, November 1 at 1:00 am ET.

Business Radio (SiriusXM channel 132 ):

The Business of Halloween During a Pandemic

Halloween has become a multi-billion-dollar industry, but with limited group gatherings and social distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the holiday is bound to look gravely different in 2020. This will inevitably distort the sales of Halloween costumes, decorations, haunted attractions, candy and more. Host Dan Loney of "Wharton Business Daily" will talk with executives who are finding innovative ways to keep their business alive in the grip of a global pandemic. Airs Friday, October 30 at 11:00 am ET.

For more information and a full schedule of SiriusXM's Halloween programming, please visit www.siriusxm.ca/halloween.

SiriusXM subscribers can listen to SiriusXM's Halloween programming beginning on Thursday, October 15 via SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. SiriusXM has special offers for new subscribers including three months of a SiriusXM Essential Streaming service for Free. To see Offer Details and to subscribe, visit www.siriusxm.ca/tryessential.

* Pandora is not currently available in Canada.

