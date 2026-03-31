SiriusXM Canada, Nissan Canada Inc. and Nissan Canada Extended Services Inc. announce three-year Extended Service Subscriptions

Nissan and INFINITI customers who purchase a Platinum Added Security Plan (ASP) will receive a three-year subscription to SiriusXM

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, Nissan Canada Inc. and Nissan Canada Extended Services Inc. (NCESI) today announced that customers who purchase a Platinum Added Security Plan (ASP) for any new Nissan or INFINITI vehicle will receive a three-year Extended Service Subscription to SiriusXM.

This enhanced offering provides Platinum ASP customers with access to a broad range of SiriusXM audio entertainment programming, featuring commercial-free music, live sports, exclusive talk and comedy, news, and original programming.

Infiniti Logo (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.) Nissan Logo (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

The three-year SiriusXM Extended Service Subscription is available on Nissan and INFINITI vehicles equipped with standard SiriusXM satellite service or with SiriusXM's with 360L, where supported, SiriusXM's most advanced audio entertainment platform.

SiriusXM with 360L delivers a more personalized and immersive listening experience by combining satellite and streaming technology. The platform offers a wide selection of additional music channels curated to match every mood, access to on-demand shows and performances, live sports content that is designed to make it easier for listeners to find games and sporting events, personalized "For You" recommendations, intuitive content discovery tools, and the ability to create custom Artist Stations based on favourite artists or bands.

SiriusXM with 360L is available on select Nissan and INFINITI models, including the 2026 INFINITI QX60 and QX80, and Nissan Ariya, Armada, Kicks, LEAF, Murano, Pathfinder, and Rogue.

In addition, each eligible three-year SiriusXM Extended Service Subscription included with the Platinum ASP features SiriusXM streaming outside the vehicle, allowing subscribers to listen wherever they are – at home, at work, or on the go – through the SiriusXM app on smartphones, tablets, computers, and connected devices. This ensures customers stay connected to their favourite SiriusXM content beyond the drive.

Customers who purchase a Platinum Added Security Plan for vehicles not equipped with SiriusXM satellite capability will receive a three-year subscription to SiriusXM's All Access streaming plan. The All Access streaming plan includes access to 425+ channels of ad-free music, sports, talk, news, comedy, video, podcasts, exclusives, and other programming.

"This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to delivering exceptional value and premium experiences to Nissan and INFINITI customers," said Rob Keen, Senior Vice President, Customer Lifecycle, Marketing & Partnerships, SiriusXM Canada. "By pairing SiriusXM's most comprehensive entertainment package with Nissan's Platinum Added Security Plan, customers receive long-term peace of mind and world-class audio entertainment."

"Providing customers with added value throughout their ownership journey is central to Nissan Canada's customer-first approach," said Denver Pinto, President Nissan Canada Extended Services Inc. "This new SiriusXM Extended Service Subscription enhances the ownership experience by offering premium entertainment both inside and outside the vehicle."

For more information on all the programming that SiriusXM offers and all the ways subscribers can listen, visit siriusxm.ca.

About Nissan Canada Inc.

Nissan Canada Inc. (NCI) is the Canadian sales, marketing and distribution subsidiary of Nissan Motor Limited and Nissan North America, Inc. NCI was the first Japanese-based automaker to incorporate in Canada in 1965, and now directly employs 306 full-time staff across offices in Vancouver (BC), Mississauga (ON), and Kirkland (QC). There are 210 independent Nissan dealerships, including 87 that also act as Nissan Commercial Vehicles dealers, 136 electric vehicle-certified dealers, and 39 INFINITI retailers across Canada.

More information about Nissan in Canada and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissan.ca and www.INFINITI.ca

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan.ca. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About Nissan Canada Extended Services Inc.

Nissan Canada Extended Services Inc. (NCESI), is a federally incorporated company, established on March 6, 2008, that operates independently from Nissan Canada Inc. While independent, NCESI supports the administration and delivery of extended warranty and service programs offered to Nissan and INFINITI customers across Canada.

Through its coordination with Nissan's broader service and customer‑support ecosystem, NCESI facilitates the provision of extended service contracts, vehicle protection plans, and related customer service functions. As Nissan continues to enhance its after‑sales support and customer experience in Canada, NCESI remains a stable and complementary partner within the wider service framework.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music, premier sports talk and live events, comedy, news, podcasts, and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, on X, on Instagram and on YouTube.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

SiriusXM Canada Media Contacts: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, SiriusXM Canada, [email protected]