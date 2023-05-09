TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, is pleased to announce that it has qualified for the 14th year as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. The company is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed status for more than seven consecutive years.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture, commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.

"It is an honour to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the 14th year in a row and as always, I'm proud to share this with our employees who continue to innovate and inspire me," said Mark Redmond, President and CEO, SiriusXM Canada. "Like many organizations, we have faced challenges in the past few years, but it is the team here that has ensured we have continued to provide the absolute best service to our subscribers, exceed our business goals and preserve the strong sense of community that makes SiriusXM Canada such a great place."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world–class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

"To become and remain a Best Managed Platinum Club winner is a huge accomplishment," said Derrick Dempster, partner at Deloitte Private and co-leader for Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "Companies such as SiriusXM Canada who attain this high standard of excellence demonstrate consistent resilience, versatility, and strategic acuity. Year after year, they thrive in a competitive, rapidly changing market. This year's winners should take pride in attaining this prestigious award in recognition of their significant and ongoing contributions to Canada's business landscape."

The 2023 cohort of Best Managed companies shares common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

