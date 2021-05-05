TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, has qualified for the 12th year as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. The Company has maintained Platinum Club status, having retained its Best Managed designation for more than seven consecutive years.

Now in its 28th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the caliber of their management abilities and practices.

"It is an honour to be recognized for the 12th year in a row as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies," said Mark Redmond, President and CEO, SiriusXM Canada. "Although the past year has been unlike any other, we are proud of our dedicated and talented team that continues to innovate and lead this organization into the future. We are looking forward to watching the team continue to grow and succeed. I am thrilled to share this award with them."

"The past year has posed numerous challenges for Canadian businesses and has touched each and every one in some form or another—including this year's Best Managed winners," said Kari Lockhart, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do each and every day. Their unwavering commitment to their people, and their adaptability amid a year of turmoil, has led them to this achievement and it mustn't go unnoticed."

2021 winners of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at a virtual gala. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge issues that are key to the success of today's business leaders.

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

