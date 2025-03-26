SiriusXM Canada launches new South Asian channel, SiriusXM Dhamaka

From Hip-Hop to Bollywood to Bhangra and more

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, today announced the official launch of SiriusXM Dhamaka, an all-new international South Asian channel, available across North America on channel 796 and on the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM Dhamaka blends the rich music of South Asia with modern North American sounds to create an exciting listening experience, in a multitude of genres from Hindi, Punjabi, Pakistani, South Indian, Bengali and West Indian artists who make up the global South Asian diaspora.

The channel will feature a variety of content, including exclusive artist interviews and live performances, plus talk programming and comedy, all curated to celebrate the diverse tapestry of South Asian culture and languages. You'll hear Canadian artists such as Karan Aujla, Jonita Gandhi, AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill and Ikky, along with international stars such as Diljit Dosanjh, DIVINE, Vidya Vox, Ali Sethi, A. R. Rahman and many more. The channel is programmed by award-winning Canadian radio programmer and Emmy-nominated TV music supervisor Raoul Juneja, who has been a longtime champion of South Asian artists and has worked in music and media for over 25 years.

"This channel has been in the works for some time, and we are so proud to finally announce its launch," said Michelle Mearns, Senior Vice President of Programming and Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "SiriusXM Dhamaka showcases not only our incredible South Asian talent right here in Canada, but also international artists, giving listeners the opportunity to discover new and emerging music from around the world."

SiriusXM Dhamaka joins SiriusXM Canada's incredible line-up of music, including Mixtape: North, Top of the Country Radio, The Verge, Poplandia, The Tragically Hip Radio, Attitude Franco, and more. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca/canadian-channels .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, on X , on Instagram and on YouTube .

