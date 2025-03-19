SiriusXM Canada kicks off 2025 with slate of new Canadian programming

New Canadian lineup features current affairs, pop culture, health and wellness, and more

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, today announced a variety of new Canadian programming, including a new morning show, a daily SiriusXM wrap up, two lifestyle and wellness weekend shows, and current affairs coverage.

The Boost on Canada Talks (ch. 167) will kickstart your morning with the perfect mix of humour, entertainment, and all the buzzworthy news you need. Listeners can join the dynamic trio of music expert Patrick Bateman, journalist and author Liza Fromer, and pop culture authority Vicky Sparks each weekday morning from 8am-10am ET for all the latest in pop culture, celebrity interviews, and more.

Recent interview subjects on The Boost have included Canadian guests such as Alessia Cara, Josh Ross, Mae Martin, Nathan Fillion, Sum 41, and Aysanabee, along with international artists including Robbie Williams, Hans Zimmer, Malcom McDowell, Amanda Seyfried, Jason Derulo, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Iliza Shlesinger, Noah Centineo, Aaron Pierre, Joey Fatone, Zach Cherry and Morris Chestnut, among others.

In addition, following are new additions to the lineup:

Weekdays

The Wrap Up

Our daily must-listen program, bringing you the very best conversations, interviews, and commentary from across SiriusXM. It's your action-packed, entertaining, and informative guide to everything you may have missed but absolutely need to hear. Airing weekdays from 5pm-7pm ET on Canada Talks.

The Big Story

From the Frequency Podcast Network, The Big Story gives listeners an in-depth daily look at the news, culture, politics, and personalities shaping Canada today. Airing weekdays from 1pm-2pm ET on Canada Talks.

Weekends

No Filter with Tara Slone

Dive into the raw and real truths of womanhood with host Tara Slone. From body dysmorphia to dating, each episode breaks stigmas, shares personal stories, and empowers us to live boldly and authentically. Airing Saturdays at 2pm ET on Canada Talks.

The Exhale with Kyle Buchanan

The Exhale with Kyle Buchanan offers listeners a sense of connection and community, with candid conversations that explore the highs, lows, and unexpected turns of modern challenges. From coping with anxiety and loneliness to navigating career shifts, family dynamics and wellness advice, this is where listeners can exhale after a long week and laugh at the messiness of adulthood. Airing Sundays at 4pm ET on Canada Talks.

Sandy and Nora Talk Politics

Sandy Hudson and Nora Loreto bring you a politics show like you've never heard before. They see the world through the lens of power: who has it, who wants it and how average people can build power to fight for what they believe is right. Together, they tackle complex social and political issues with a blend of intellect, humour, and passion. Airing Saturdays at 4pm ET on Canada Talks.

"Bringing listeners thoughtful and entertaining content from trusted experts around every aspect of Canadian life is at the core of our Canadian programming," said Michelle Mearns, Senior Vice President, Programming & Operation, SiriusXM Canada. "This includes a wide range of views, voices and topics, including news, pop culture, health and lifestyle, music and more that matters to Canadians."

These shows join other recent programming additions helmed by notable Canadian entertainment personalities, including comedy podcast Phone a Friend with Jessi Cruickshank and No Offense, But… with Tara Slone airing on both Canada Talks and Poplandia (ch. 754). In addition, veteran journalist and broadcaster Arlene Bynon continues to be your trustworthy source for all news on the Canadian political landscape, with The Arlene Bynon Show moving to a new timeslot on Canada Talks from 10am-12pm ET.

For more information on SiriusXM Canada's range of Canadian programming, visit siriusxm.ca/canadian-channels.

