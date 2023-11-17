SiriusXM Canada joins Toronto Raptors as official audio music streaming partner in multi-year deal

SiriusXM brings fans closer to what they love with first-of-its-kind musical integrations, new in-arena technology and more at all Raptors home games

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM Canada and the Toronto Raptors proudly announced a new multi-year partnership, with SiriusXM Canada as the official audio music streaming partner. The two will be joining forces to bring fans the most exciting in-game entertainment experience yet, with SiriusXM bringing new Halftime Shows, a DJ Duel, Warm-Up Playlists, gamified in-app integrations and more.

The new partnership comes on the heels of introducing the world to the next generation of SiriusXM, including a refreshed brand platform and a new SiriusXM Streaming app, available across North America on December 14. The new brand, set to welcome a new generation of listeners, will officially debut at tonight's Raptors game when the team takes on the Boston Celtics, and Canadian singer-songwriter Rêve will take to the court for the first-ever SiriusXM Halftime Show. Fans will be in for a special experience as one of Canada's buzziest up-and-comers performs songs from her debut album Saturn Return.

"Our new partnership with SiriusXM Canada taps into the authentic intersection of sports and music to move our fans," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "From getting game-ready in-arena with the new Raptors Warm-Up Playlist to taking the court virtually in our in-app arcade game, the Raptors are committed to delivering partnerships to our fans that enhance their game experience in new and unique ways and the partnership with SiriusXM Canada is an incredible way that we are able to deliver on that promise."

"Partnering with the Raptors to reach new audiences and bring the best music and sports moments together is going create unforgettable experiences for fans and truly bring them closer to what they love," said Rob Keen, SVP, Sales & Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "We're so excited to activate in and out of the stadium in unique ways that only we can, while also providing a new platform for some of Canada's hottest emerging artists to perform."

The partnership will also come to life through a new branded arcade game in which fans will be able to access and play through the Raptors official mobile app, as well as a state-of-the-art projection game, with more details on the ground-breaking technology to be released later this year. SiriusXM will also present the Raptors Warm-up Playlist at every home game this season.

SiriusXM subscribers can follow all the latest news on SiriusXM NBA Radio (channel 86 and on the SiriusXM app) and get access to live broadcasts of every NBA game through the postseason and The Finals, including every Toronto Raptors game. For more information on all the programming that SiriusXM offers, and all the ways subscribers can listen, visit www.SiriusXM.ca.

About SiriusXM Canada

SiriusXM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 14 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

