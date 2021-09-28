SiriusXM Canada honours National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a special September 30 Town Hall

This special event will air several times throughout the day on The Indigiverse (Ch. 165), and in partnership with Canada Talks (Ch. 167) , beginning at 10 am ET/7 am PT. The show will also livestream on The Indigiverse social media accounts, including Facebook , along with SiriusXM Canada's Facebook account. After the first airing, the show will also be available on SiriusXM Canada's YouTube channel, and subscribers can listen anytime online and on the SXM App.

This is the first edition of the Turtle Island Talks Town Hall series, dedicated to the inagural observance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This day is designed to educate people and promote awareness in Canada about the residential school experience and the ongoing impact it has on Indigenous communities. It was also created to honour residential school survivors and the children who never made it home.

Moderating this discussion as host is Dr. Pam Palmater, a Mi'kmaq lawyer from Eel River Bar First Nation, and the chair in Indigenous governance at Ryerson University.

Turtle Island Talks panelists will include: Indigenous comedian Howie Miller; retired NHL player Jordin Tootoo; and Mohawk and Anishinaabe journalist and SiriusXM host Kim Wheeler.

In addition, SiriusXM Canada has invited some friends, supporters and allies to the Indigenous community to discuss their views on how to put reconciliation into action, including:

National Chief Roseanne Archibald , the first female National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations

the first female National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Country musician Don Amero , and Mark Chipman , owner of the Winnipeg Jets

and , owner of the Winnipeg Jets Cree singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie and Harriet Visitor , Board member and Wenjack family representative for the Downie-Wenjack Fund (DWF)

and , Board member and Wenjack family representative for the Downie-Wenjack Fund (DWF) Artist advocate and sākihiwē festival Director Alan Greyeyes and country musician Dallas Smith

For more information, and a full list of airtimes, please visit www.siriusxm.ca/turtleislandtalks.

SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen to learn more.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 12 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.ca

