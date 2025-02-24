SiriusXM Canada expands partnership with Tim Hortons for 2025 Roll Up To Win™ contest

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, today announced its return as an official prize partner in Canada's iconic game, Tim Hortons' Roll Up To Win™ —marking its third year of participation with an even bigger presence than ever before.

As one of Canada's most beloved traditions, Roll Up To Win™ gives customers the opportunity to win millions of prizes by rolling up their digital rims on the Tim Hortons app or website, along with a limited time chance to reveal a prize under the rim of Roll Up To Win™ branded hot beverage cups.

New in 2025, two lucky participants will have the chance to Roll Up To Win™ one of two SiriusXM Ultimate Stanley Cup® Final Experience Prizes through digital Rolls in the Tims app. These once-in-a-lifetime prizes include a pair of tickets to a Stanley Cup® Final game plus transportation, hotel and more, including access to SiriusXM sponsored events*. In addition, eligible customers also have the chance to win 6-month All Access (app only) subscriptions to SiriusXM through digital Rolls in-App, giving participants the chance to get closer to the music, sports and entertainment they love, everywhere they go.

As part of SiriusXM's expanded participation, the SiriusXM brand will also show up in additional places, including on cold beverage cups, the Tims branded Snapchat lens, posts on Meta, and an influencer campaign.

"We're thrilled to be back for our third year with Roll Up To Win™, and this time, we're going even bigger," said Ian Gordon, Senior Vice President, Customer Acquisition & Retention, SiriusXM Canada. "This collaboration allows us to connect with Tim Hortons fans across the country and offer them something truly special, and to really demonstrate how SiriusXM gets listeners closer to what they love."

Hockey fans who don't want to miss any of the Stanley Cup Final action can tune into SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, the only 24/7 audio channel dedicated to the NHL, including 24/7 hockey news, interviews, shows, and play-by-play, available to subscribers across North America on SiriusXM radios (channel 91) and on the SiriusXM app (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™).

Roll Up To Win™ runs from February 24th, 2025 at 12:00:0 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to March 23rd, 2025 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET, with eligible purchases earning digital Rolls that can be revealed through the Tim Hortons app. All digital rolls must be revealed in the Tim Hortons app on or before April 4th, 2025, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Prizes from SiriusXM Canada will be available for redemption until June 30th, 2025, giving participants even more reasons to play Roll Up To Win™**.

For more details visit siriusxm.ca/timhortons2025.

For details and contest information, visit rolluptowin.ca.

*To be confirmed and if available

** Rules apply. Canada only. No purchase necessary. Starts February 24/25 and ends March 23/25, cup roll period will close once cups have been depleted (check in-restaurant before ordering). Open to residents of Canada aged 13+ (14+ in Quebec). Registered Tims Rewards account required to reveal digital rolls. All digital rolls must be revealed by April 4, 2025. Skill-testing question required. See www.rolluptowin.ca or visit the app for full contest rules and regulations. ©Tim Hortons, 2025.

SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]