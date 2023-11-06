SiriusXM Canada celebrates the holiday season with launch of most festive channels to date

Lineup includes 26 ad-free channels to celebrate the holiday season, including new channels Trans-Siberian Orchestra Radio, Smokey's Holiday Soul Town and Sleep Christmas

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada today announced the return of its highly anticipated holiday music lineup featuring 26 festive channels, including three new channels: Trans-Siberian Orchestra Radio, Smokey's Holiday Soul Town and Sleep Christmas. The holiday season kicks off November 8 on SiriusXM with many of the channels live now and streaming on the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM brings listeners its most extensive collection of holiday channels yet with a wide variety of seasonal tunes including traditional holiday songs, classic Christmas carols and Hanukkah music as well as genre-specific channels such as holiday pop, country Christmas, seasonal soul and classical Christmas.

SiriusXM's Holiday Channel Line-Up

Acoustic Christmas: Unplug this Christmas with nothing but acoustic holiday tunes. Hear new and classic holiday songs from well-known singer songwriters and bands like Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Norah Jones, The Lumineers and more. Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through December 26 and on channel 17 beginning December 24 through December 26.

Christmas Spirit: Christmas music and holiday favourites exclusively from contemporary Christian artists. Here, the reason for the season is not just remembered, He's celebrated in song, with no commercial interruptions. Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through December 26 and on channel 63 beginning December 6 through December 26.

Cool Jazz Christmas: Elevate the season with a jazzy holiday soundtrack that is everything you need for a cool yule! Pour the eggnog and let the festivities begin with Christmas classics from some of the greatest contemporary jazz instrumentalists including Dave Koz, Vince Guaraldi, Jonathan Butler and Boney James, plus a sprinkling of some of the smoothest vocals of the season from the likes of Anita Baker, Samara Joy, Take 6, and Natalie Cole. Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through December 26.

Country Christmas: A wide-ranging assortment of country Christmas music spanning the generations of country, including Willie Nelson, Carrie Underwood, George Strait and more. Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through December 26 and on channel 58 beginning December 6 through December 26.

Hallmark Channel Radio: Hallmark Channel Radio is back for the holidays featuring timeless Christmas music and carols that celebrate the joy of the season. Hear the songs you love including music from this year's all-new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas movies as well as the channel's new app-exclusive themed radio mixes including the Mistletoe Kiss Mix, Peppermint Pop Christmas Mix and Cozy Christmas. Hallmark Channel Radio is the perfect way to embrace the wonder of the season with loved ones near and far. Available on the SiriusXM app and channel 107 November 8 through December 26.

Holiday Chill-Out: SiriusXM brings you a 24/7 Holiday Chill-Out channel featuring downtempo, chilled-out holiday favourites. 'Tis the season to relax. Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through December 26.

Holiday Instrumentals: String, piano and orchestral versions of seasonal favourites designed to set the holiday mood. No vocals…just instruments playing holiday hits…so YOU can sing along! A cozy soundtrack to the season! Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through December 26.

Holiday Pops: This festive season, immerse yourself in classical Christmas carols and cherished holiday favourites! Experience the magic as performed by some of the most iconic classical musicians, including Luciano Pavarotti, the New York Philharmonic, King's College Choir, Boston Pops, Andrea Bocelli, and many more. Listen exclusively on the SiriusXM app from November 8 to December 26 and tune in to channel 78 from December 24 through December 25.

Holiday Soul: Classic soul and Motown holiday music from the '60s and '70s, along with R&B holiday favourites from the 80's including Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, James Brown, Lou Rawls, Smokey Robinson, Dionne Warwick, The Jackson 5, the Four Tops, The Supremes and more. Available on the SiriusXM app and channel 74 November 8 through December 5.

Holiday Traditions: Traditional holiday songs from the '40s through the '60s by artists such as Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, Doris Day, Ray Conniff, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole. Available on the SiriusXM app year-round and channel 71 November 8 through December 26.

Holidays with The Tenors: Hanukkah, Christmas, comedy and more; celebrate the Holidays with The Tenors! Listen as they tell stories about the songs on their new album, Christmas with The Tenors. Plus, they've got the best mix of music from friends like Michael Bublé, Jann Arden, Bryan Adams and more. Available on the SiriusXM app November 21 through January 7.

Holly: Modern holiday hits featuring songs by Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Dean Martin, Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, Josh Groban, John Legend, Brenda Lee, Train, Gwen Stefani and more. Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through January 8 and on channel 79 November 8 through December 26.

Jingle Jamz: Jingle Jamz features a mix of R&B and Hip-Hop artists from the 90's to now, singing and rapping about the holidays! 'Tis the season to be jammin', with artists like Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men, Mary J. Blige, TLC, Gucci Mane, Mariah Carey, Run-D.M.C., John Legend and more. Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through December 26.

Jolly Christmas: Upbeat, energetic holiday hits from The Chipmunks and Gene Autry to Mariah Carey and Jose Feliciano. Feel-good sing-along songs, bringing smiles to the season. Available on the SiriusXM app and channel 105 November 8 through December 26.

Kids Christmas: The soundtrack for the most magical time of year! Welcome the holiday season with songs the whole family will love. From holiday classics to today's most jingle-jangling tunes: It's all here on Kid's Christmas! Rudolph, Santa Claus, and Frosty the Snowman take over the airwaves to delight both kids and kids-at-heart all season long. Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through December 26.

Mannheim Steamroller Radio: Celebrate the holidays with Chip Davis of Mannheim Steamroller featuring their signature blend of symphonic, new age and rock inspired Christmas music. Explore more than three decades of their majestic sounds plus Chip's groundbreaking Fresh Aire music. Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through December 26.

Navidad: Latin holiday music and traditional sounds, including Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, José Feliciano, Tito El Bambino, Marco Antonio Solís and Fania All-Stars. Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through January 8.

New Year's Nation: New Year's Nation is curated to serve as your ultimate New Year's celebration playlist powering your party with the best pop, rhythm, dance and hip-hop hits from across the nation to ring in 2024. Available on the SiriusXM app and channel 79 December 27 through January 3.

Noël Incontournable: Holiday music channel featuring Francophone Christmas classics and contemporary holiday hits from the '60s to today with music from Ginette Reno, Bruno Pelletier and Laurence Nerbonne. Available year-round on the SiriusXM app.

Radio Hanukkah: An extensive collection of Hanukkah-themed music, including contemporary, traditional and children's selections as well as daily reflections and prayers related to the holiday. Available on the SiriusXM app December 6 through December 16.

Real Jazz Holiday: Bop and swing under the mistletoe with some of the most memorable Christmas classics that make for a "real" jazz holiday! Hear jazz masters like Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and the Count Basie Orchestra to today's stars like Wynton Marsalis, Diana Krall, Samara Joy and Christian McBride. Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through December 26.

Rockin' Xmas: SiriusXM's Rockin' Xmas Channel brings you memorable Christmas songs that Rock including hits from AC/DC, Paul McCartney, Bon Jovi, U2, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Eagles, Blink-182 and more. Trim your tree and fill your stockings and ears with Classic Rock, Punk Rock, Hard Rock, Alternative Rock, Hair Metal and Blues Rock…All songs that will rock your holidays. Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through December 26.

Sleep Christmas: Drift off to meditative versions of classic Christmas melodies and stay well-rested throughout the holidays with Sleep Christmas. Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through December 26.

Smokey's Holiday Soul Town: Celebrate the season with Smokey Robinson as he plays soulful holiday favourites from the '60's, '70's and '80's. From standards by Etta James and Eartha Kitt to classics from Stevie Wonder and The Temptations - you'll hear them all in Smokey's Holiday Soul Town! Available on the SiriusXM app and channel 74 beginning December 6 through December 26.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Radio: 'Tis the season for the multi-generational holiday tradition Trans-Siberian Orchestra! Dive into the realm where rock music pushes classical's boundaries, where holiday classics fuse with powerful electric guitars, and where a diverse lineup of vocalists come together to create storytelling like no other. Hear the band's iconic Christmas discography, exclusive concert recordings, original shows hosted by band members and much more. Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through December 26.

70s/80s Holidays: Sing-along to the biggest and most familiar Christmas and holiday songs from the 1970s & '80s. Available on the SiriusXM app November 8 through December 26.

