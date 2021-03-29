SiriusXM Canada celebrates 15 years supporting artists at the 2021 JUNO Awards

As a lead sponsor, SiriusXM Canada will present the Artist of the Year, Group of the Year and Comedy Album of the Year categories during the 2021 JUNO Awards on May 14 & 16, 2021

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, today announced its continued support for Canadian talent as lead sponsor and contributor to the country's largest celebration of music, the 2021 JUNO Awards. This year marks the company's 15th consecutive term as an award and event sponsor of the show, which celebrates and highlights this year's most successful Canadian artists and emerging talent.

As part of its support for the awards, SiriusXM will sponsor the categories of Artist of the Year (nominees include: Ali Gatie, Céline Dion, Jessie Reyez, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd), Group of the Year (nominees include: Arkells, Half Moon Run, Loud Luxury, The Glorious Sons and The Reklaws) and Comedy Album of the Year (nominees include: PanDerek (1st Wave!) from Derek Seguin, Horse Power from Jacob Samuel, Existing Is Exhausting from Matt Wright, The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life from Nick Nemeroff and Decoxification from Shirley Gnome).

"After a very challenging year for the Canadian music industry, the 2021 JUNO Awards will be a chance to celebrate the community's tremendous resilience and strength over the past 12 months," said Paul Cunningham, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "We are proud to support this important night in Canadian music, which has helped pave the way for so many artists."

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with SiriusXM Canada," says Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards & MusiCounts. "We could not do what we do without their on-going support of Canadian music, comedy and music education through our charity MusiCounts."

SiriusXM's ongoing support of MusiCounts has helped put musical instruments into the hands of children in underserved schools and communities every year through MusicCounts' Band Aid Program. MusiCounts is Canada's music education charity associated with the JUNO Awards. Its mission is to build accessible and sustainable music programs for in-need schools and communities across Canada by providing musical instruments, equipment, and resources. For more information about MusiCounts, visit www.musicounts.ca

For a complete list and biographies of all nominees and more information on the 2021 JUNO Awards, please visit junoawards.ca.

Support of the 2021 JUNO Awards follows SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music and comedy talent. Through Canadian music channels The Verge (CH. 173), Indigenous Peoples Radio (CH. 165), North Americana (CH. 359), Poplandia (CH. 754) Iceberg (CH 758), francophone channels Influence Franco (CH. 174) and Attitude Franco (CH. 759), as well as Just For Laughs (CH. 168), and many more, SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists.

For more information, visit www.siriusxm.ca.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 11 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the JUNO Awards, a national celebration of Canadian music. In honour of this significant milestone, CARAS will launch exciting initiatives in the host city of Toronto, and nationally across our country. Each initiative will drive forward CARAS' four key pillars: Educate through MusiCounts' charitable programs and community resources, Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs, Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing, and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In a time unlike any other, our sound connects and unites us. The JUNOS are proud to represent so many Canadian facets of music, performance and recording, distinctly, All Our Sound. For more information on the 50th Annual JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) please visit www.junoawards.ca.

About MusiCounts

MusiCounts is Canada's music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards. MusiCounts' vision is to ensure that all youth in Canada have access to music education through their schools and communities. This vision is realized through grant programs that invest directly into schools and communities across Canada that put musical instruments into the hands of kids who need them the most. Additionally, MusiCounts creates educational resources for teachers and students; empowers young people to pursue music as a career; and celebrates teachers, artists, and philanthropists who champion music education. MusiCounts is funded by many of Canada's most dedicated individuals, events, and corporate citizens. Since 1997 MusiCounts has awarded over $14,000,000 in support of music education in Canada. These funds have benefitted over 1,200 schools and communities, supported over 400 post-secondary music program graduates, and honoured 15 extraordinary music teachers and four MusiCounts Inspired Mind ambassadors. www.musicounts.ca

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.ca

